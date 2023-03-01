Excavation Theatre Announces Production Of Critically Acclaimed Canadian Play WHAT A YOUNG WIFE OUGHT TO KNOW

An unflinching look at love, sex, class, and fertility - Excavation Theatre brings Hannah Moscovitch's critically acclaimed play What a Young Wife Ought to Know to the Vancouver stage March 24 - April 1, 2023 at Performance Works on Granville Island.

It's Ottawa in the 1920s, pre-legalized birth control. Sophie (Bronwyn Henderson), a young working-class girl, falls madly in love with and marries a stable-hand named Jonny (Michael Briganti). After two difficult childbirths, doctors tell Sophie she shouldn't have any more children, but don't tell her how to prevent it. When Sophie inevitably becomes pregnant again, she faces a grim dilemma. Inspired by real stories of mothers during the Canadian birth-control movement of the early twentieth century, one of Canada's most celebrated playwrights vividly recreates a couple's struggles with reproduction.