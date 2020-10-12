Downtown Eastside Heart of the City Festival and Ruby Slippers Theatre Present Reading of WE THE SAME

The performance takes place on Monday November 2, 8pm.

The Downtown Eastside Heart of the City Festival and Ruby Slippers Theatre present an online play reading of we the same by Sangeeta Wylie.

This performance will be areading of scenes from a new play by Sangeeta Wylie, with Vietnamese danh tranh music, and guest speakers between scenes. Produced by Ruby Slippers, we the same is inspired by the true story of a mother with six young children separated from their father. Fleeing Vietnam in 1979, the mother and her children endured pirate attacks, typhoons, shipwreck, starvation and more. After over forty years of secrets, is reconciliation possible between a mother and her daughter? For ages 18 and up.

The performance takes place on Monday November 2, 8pm. It was pre-recorded at the Firehall Arts Centre. It will be presented online, followed by live Q&A with the artistic team.

