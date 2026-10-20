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DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS to Open at Arts Club Theatre

Josh Epstein directs an ensemble-driven farce with Kate Besworth, Steffanie Davis, Jeff Meadows, Vincent Tong, and Synthia Yusuf.

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DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS to Open at Arts Club Theatre

The Arts Club Theatre Company's Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors will run October 22-November 15 at the Lindsay Family Stage at Granville Island. Josh Epstein directs this fast-paced comedy packed with humourous wordplay, physical comedy, and outrageous characters.

Everyone knows the story: a vampiric count, a kidnapped young lady, and a brave hero to save the day. But this time around, the hero's a coward, the lady yearns for adventure, and the count is...a cake-baking dreamboat? This Dracu-larious adaptation of the gothic classic gleefully turns the tale on its head but never loses track of its heart-that's where the stake goes, after all. Whether you're an eternal vampire-lover or a fresh fan of fangs, you can definitely count on a scarily fun time.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors premiered Off-Broadway in 2023 and has since entertained audiences in productions across North America and in London, where it has been praised as a 'fantastic high-camp spoof.' Inspired by Mel Brooks and Monty Python, the production sees Kate Besworth, Steffanie Davis, Jeff Meadows, Vincent Tong, and Synthia Yusuf portray more than a dozen characters through gender-bending casting, physical comedy, and carefully orchestrated anarchy.

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