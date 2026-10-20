DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS to Open at Arts Club Theatre

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The Arts Club Theatre Company's Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors will run October 22-November 15 at the Lindsay Family Stage at Granville Island. Josh Epstein directs this fast-paced comedy packed with humourous wordplay, physical comedy, and outrageous characters.

Everyone knows the story: a vampiric count, a kidnapped young lady, and a brave hero to save the day. But this time around, the hero's a coward, the lady yearns for adventure, and the count is...a cake-baking dreamboat? This Dracu-larious adaptation of the gothic classic gleefully turns the tale on its head but never loses track of its heart-that's where the stake goes, after all. Whether you're an eternal vampire-lover or a fresh fan of fangs, you can definitely count on a scarily fun time.

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors premiered Off-Broadway in 2023 and has since entertained audiences in productions across North America and in London, where it has been praised as a 'fantastic high-camp spoof.' Inspired by Mel Brooks and Monty Python, the production sees Kate Besworth, Steffanie Davis, Jeff Meadows, Vincent Tong, and Synthia Yusuf portray more than a dozen characters through gender-bending casting, physical comedy, and carefully orchestrated anarchy.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 06 Hrs 34 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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