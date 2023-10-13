Chor Leoni Opens 32nd Season with Annual Remembrance Day Concerts, Boundless

Performances are on November 10 at 7:30pm, and November 11 at 2pm and 5pm. 

By: Oct. 13, 2023

Chor Leoni returns to the stage at St. Andrew’s-Wesley United (1022 Nelson St) for the first performance of their 23/24 season, Boundless, the choir’s 32nd annual Remembrance Day concerts on November 10 at 7:30pm, and November 11 at 2pm and 5pm. Boundless continues Chor Leoni’s long-standing tradition of presenting varied musical perspectives in its Remembrance Day offerings, promising an emotional and thought-provoking experience for everyone in attendance.

Highlights of the carefully crafted program include the Canadian premiere of Patrick Vu’s “A Golden Day” and the North American premiere of Swiss-based composer Javier Hagen’s “Ad Mortem Festinamus.” Also featured are numerous Canadian works, including pieces by Erick Lichte and Rupert Lang and an arrangement of Alberta native Lizzy Hoyt’s song “Vimy Ridge” arranged by Chor Leoni’s own Keith Sinclair.

At the heart of this year’s program lies the world premiere of a brand new choral work by BC composer Don Macdonald, now in his final year as the choir’s Composer in Residence. The twenty-minute, six-movement piece entitled “High Flight” sets the words of RCAF soldier-poet John Gillespie Magee Jr. Lushly scored for choir, piano and cello, “High Flight” traces the arc of a young soldier moving from life and innocence to war and wisdom, and from this world into the next.

“Don Macdonald’s “High Flight” is a new lyrical masterpiece. This work, full of so much hope and heart, ushers Chor Leoni’s annual Remembrance Day offering into new emotional spaces,” says Chor Leoni Artistic Director Erick Lichte. “The whole program offers its heart to those who have served their country while recognizing the ongoing madness of war and the promise of peace. Chor Leoni offers this music to the memories of those who have fallen and to the hearts of those looking for better ways to live with one another.”

The 70-voiced choir will be accompanied by several special musical guests, including pianist Tina Chang, who performs with Vancouver Opera, Arts Club Theatre, and City Opera; cellist Jonathan Lo, who has appeared as soloist with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra; organist Angelique Po, the Director of Music at St. Andrew’s-Wesley United; and trumpeter Katherine Evans, who appears with Turning Point Ensemble, the Vancouver Brass Orchestra, and OneTwoTrio.

“This year’s concert program focuses on acknowledging the horror and loss of war while also looking beyond its tragedy, allowing audiences to contemplate personal and societal spaces where we are free of its dehumanizing costs,” adds Lichte.

Through folk, pop, and modern choral works, Vancouverites are invited to listen, reflect on the cost of war, and heal through the search and hope for peace at Boundless.

For tickets and more information, visit Click Here.




