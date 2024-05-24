Peter Ottmann Bids Farewell After 48 Years With The National Ballet of Canada

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, announced that Senior Répétiteur Peter Ottmann will retire from the company after an incredible 48-year career. This June, he will perform the title role in Carlos Acosta’s Don Quixote and will be honoured onstage following the performance on June 9 at 2:00 pm.

“Being an artist has been one of the greatest gifts of my life. I’ve had the opportunity to serve the incredible works in our repertoire from multiple angles, all of them deeply rewarding. I’ve also had the immense privilege of helping generations of dancers discover for themselves the extraordinary privilege of serving the community as an artist. I’m so grateful to everyone at The National Ballet of Canada for coming together with their unique talents so the curtain can rise for our audiences – and to every generation of dancers, donors, Board members, Orchestra members, stage management and crew plus staff in every department who have, since its inception, kept this company and our beautiful art form alive,” said Ottmann.

“Peter is an exceptional artist, mentor, coach and choreologist and a treasured colleague to so many of us at The National Ballet of Canada, both past and present,” said Muir. “His love and dedication to this company is unmatched and he will be deeply missed. On behalf of everyone at the National Ballet, I send our gratitude and love to Peter and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Born in Renfrew, Ontario, Ottmann studied at Canada’s National Ballet School before joining The National Ballet of Canada in 1976, where he was promoted to Second Soloist in 1979 and First Soloist in 1983. He excelled in such dramatic roles as Romeo in Romeo and Juliet, The Prince in The Sleeping Beauty, Albrecht and Hilarion in Giselle and James and Gurn in La Sylphide. He created key roles in ballets by Glen Tetley, William Forsythe and James Kudelka.

Ottmann danced with the company until 1993 and then became the National Ballet’s Resident Choreologist and Ballet Master. In 2005, he was appointed Senior Ballet Master and Senior Répétiteur in 2022 and also appeared onstage as a Guest Artist.

Comments