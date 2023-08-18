Chor Leoni Announces 2023/24 Season Of Live And Digital Concerts

Chor Leoni announces their evocative 2023/24 season, which begins with their longest-standing tradition, the 32nd annual Remembrance Day observance in November 2023. The season features a series of seven carefully curated immersive concert programs that highlight the world-renowned sound of the 70-voice choir, two free programs for youth, and their annual premier choral festival, now under a new name: The Big Roar. Chor Leoni is also proud to provide access for all through their popular Concert Films online, available for free with RSVP.

“We're thrilled to share a season filled with treasured favourites, exciting collaborations, and brand new landmark choral works,” says Artistic Director Erick Lichte. “As a singing community, Chor Leoni strives to express the inexpressible. We sing to connect to one another and to connect to our deepest selves. In entertaining and stirring ways, this season hopes to give voice to the fullness of the human experience."

Highlights of the choir's 32nd season include a collaboration with Montreal's famed ensemble La Nef, led by Seán Dagher, for The Return Voyage, a concert of rollicking shanties and songs of the sea. The Leonids, Chor Leoni's professional choral ensemble, will once again return to Vancouver to perform, educate, and inspire at Harmonia and The Big Roar.

The season also features monumental new choral pieces with nine world premieres, including multi-movement works from Melissa Dunphy, 3-time Grammy nominee Kile Smith, and Canada's own Don Macdonald, who will be completing his final season as the choir's Composer in Residence. The new works, commissioned by and for Chor Leoni, explore our human legacy, past and future, in the ground and through the air.

"These concerts come straight from the hearts of the creators and performers, so it is fitting that all of this year's concerts take place in the heart of Vancouver, in our iconic home of Saint Andrew's-Wesley United,” adds Lichte. "Our hope is to bring beauty, joy, laughter, thoughtfulness and peace to the heart of our extraordinary city. Chor Leoni is staunchly from and for its community and we hope this season can create a deeper and fuller connection in it."

Ticket packs for Chor Leoni's 2023/24 season are now on sale at Click Here. Special pricing available for those 35 and under. Single tickets go on sale September 28, 2023.

Chor Leoni's 2023/24 Season Includes:

Boundless

32nd Annual Remembrance Day Concerts

November 10, 2023 at 7:30pm and November 11, 2023 at 2pm and 5pm

St. Andrew's-Wesley United

Chor Leoni opens their 32nd season with their annual Remembrance Day observance, joined by pianist Tina Chang, cellist Jonathan Lo, and organist Angelique Po on St. Andrew's-Wesley's Casavant pipe organ. Through folk, pop, and modern choral works, you're invited to listen, reflect on the cost of war, and heal through the search and hope for peace. At the heart of the program lies a lyrical and soaring masterwork by Canadian composer, Don Macdonald, now in his final year as the choir's Composer in Residence.

Christmas with Chor Leoni

December 15, 2023 at 7:30pm, December 16, 2023 at 11am, 2pm, and 5pm, and December 18, 2023 at 5pm and 8pm

St. Andrew's-Wesley United

Escape the holiday hustle and bustle at one of Vancouver's most popular Christmas events, in one of the city's most iconic venues. Bask in enveloping acoustics, soaring architecture, and stunning visuals as you hear both new and familiar songs of the season as the voices of Chor Leoni are accompanied by pianist Tina Chang, harpist Vivian Chen, and violinist Cameron Wilson. Bring friends and family and make Christmas with Chor Leoni a part of your holiday tradition.

The Return Voyage / La Nef and Chor Leoni sing Sea Shanties

February 16, 2024 at 7:30pm and February 17, 2024 at 2pm and 5pm

St. Andrew's-Wesley United

Witness the collaboration of the season, as two of Canada's most beloved ensembles set sail once more. Chor Leoni reunites with Montreal's famed ensemble La Nef for a concert of shanties and rollicking songs of the sea. Experience the perfect harmony of more than 70 voices, including the iconic sound of Shantyman Seán Dagher.

Harmonia: The Leonids & Chor Leoni

April 11, 2024 at 7:30pm

St. Andrew's-Wesley United

The ultimate celebration of a cappella harmony singing, experience the spine-tingling sounds of voices united as The Leonids return to Vancouver and take the stage alongside Chor Leoni and the singers of our Emerging Choral Artist Program. Time travel across the past millennium in this joyous a cappella feast featuring Chant, Polyphony, folk songs, pop songs, and world premieres.

The Big Roar

April 13, 2024 at 5pm

St. Andrew's-Wesley United

Experience the choral spectacle of the season at Chor Leoni's thrilling annual singing festival, now under a new name. Chor Leoni, the MYVoice youth choir, The Leonids, and the Emerging Choral Artist Program join forces for a sound that you do not want to miss. Celebrate Vancouver's thriving singing community, experience the best choral music of our day, and be filled with hope as you watch the singers of tomorrow take the stage.

Earth & Aether / the archaeology of soul and sky

May 10, 2024 at 7:30pm and May 11, 2024 at 4pm

St. Andrew's-Wesley United

Be the first to hear two world premiere works that explore our human story through remnants we have left in the earth, and signals we have sent into the sky. Funded by the Diane Loomer Commissioning Fund, Chor Leoni commissioned two of the world's most exciting choral composers, Melissa Dunphy and Grammy-nominated Kile Smith, to take you on a journey through our past and future. In these two works, you'll examine the legacies we have left behind on our planet, and the sounds – music and words – we have sent out as space-traveling radio waves. All of this will be painted through the sound of Chor Leoni joined by harpist Vivian Chen and saxophonist Julia Nolan, as choral singing transcends both space and time.

C/4: Canadian Choral Composition Competition

June 14, 2024 at 7:30pm

St. Andrew's-Wesley United

Join Chor Leoni for this unique and intimate musical experience as you meet Canadian composers Laura Hawley, Robyn Jacob, and Chris Sivak in a delightful evening of new music, interactive banter, and fun. Enjoy three brand new pieces commissioned especially for this project, raise your hand and ask questions, and gain insight into what it's like to create a new piece of choral music.

For tickets and more information, visit Click Here.

Known internationally and loved locally, JUNO-nominated Chor Leoni is recognized as one of the vanguard choirs in North America. Led by Artistic Director Erick Lichte, Vancouver's Singing Lions have enriched and transformed people's lives through singing for 32 years. With stylistic grace and an adventurous spirit, Chor Leoni performs in many languages, styles and genres, always aiming to communicate, engage, and entertain. Chor Leoni's many endeavours have made it one of Canada's most active and engaging volunteer choirs.