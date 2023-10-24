Carousel Theatre for Young People Celebrates the Holiday Season with Fresh and Witty Re-envisioning of SNOW WHITE

Carousel Theatre for Young People (CTYP) presents playwright Greg Banks' delightful take on the fairytale classic Snow White, at Granville Island's Waterfront Theatre (1412 Cartwright St), from November 29 to December 31, 2023.

The wickedly funny reinterpretation sees two actors whimsically embody a cast of beloved characters, including the handsome prince, malicious queen, helpful dwarf, and pure-hearted Snow White herself.

“There is a unique challenge in approaching a story as beloved as Snow White: How to pay homage to a fairytale classic that is adored by many while also exploring new elements that leave audiences dazzled and pleasantly surprised,” says Jennica Grienke, Snow White Director and Co-Artistic and Managing Director of Carousel Theatre for Young People. “When we discovered Greg's script, we immediately knew we had discovered something magical that struck the perfect balance. The beating heart of The Brothers Grimm classic is ever-present, yet its telling is given a fresh, ingenious twist that will delight audiences of all ages.”

Snow White tells the familiar story of an evil, envious queen who recruits a huntsman to dispatch the pure-hearted heroine, only to have her come into the care of seven dwarfs. When the queen learns of Snow White's presence in the woods, she sends her into an eternal slumber that can only be broken by the arrival of a certain prince.

Minneapolis Children's Theatre Company originally commissioned the script from playwright Greg Banks, who also directed the play for the company's 2019 season. Since its debut, the piece has graced stages among children's theatre companies across North America, with a Christmas staging at Toronto's Young People's Theatre in 2022, an upcoming Winnipeg production this holiday season, and multiple runs throughout the U.S.

The Carousel presentation will see actors Katrina Teitz and Carly Pokoradi embodying the mercurial cast and executing the lightning-quick switches between characters. They are joined on-stage by Sound Designer MJ Coomber, who will layer their original score with live accompaniment on accordion, fiddle, french horn, and mandolin.

The creative team also includes Set & Props Designer Monica Emme, Lighting Designer Rebekah Johnson, and Costume Designer Emily Friesen.

Snow White will feature several special events throughout its month-long run, including a mandatory masked performance on Dec. 2 (1pm), an ASL Interpreted performance on Dec. 9 (1pm), and a VocalEye described performance on Dec. 16 (4pm). In addition, audiences are encouraged to dress up as their favourite fairytale characters on Saturday showings at 4pm (Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30).

Tickets and information at carouseltheatre.ca

Carousel Theatre for Young People (est. 1976) empowers young people and families through playful, imaginative and accessible theatre experiences that develop emotional literacy. CTYP uses theatre arts to inspire, support and encourage the healthy development of young people in their journey to become healthy, confident, well rounded, compassionate human beings. We envision a community that empowers young people to be imaginative, expressive and engaged. CYTP is the only company in BC that presents a season of professional local, national, and international plays for young audiences, commissions new works, mentors emerging artists in the field, and offers a robust drama school for ages 3 to 17.

CTYP creates and performs on the beautiful ancestral, traditional, and unceded territories of the Tsleil-Waututh, Squamish and Musqueam Nations. Located on Granville Island, we are a gathering place for artists and young people at the crossroads of imagination and possibility. Our commitment to artistic excellence has resulted in a strong reputation as Vancouver's professional mainstage TYA company, a growing, loyal audience base, and numerous Jessie Richardson Theatre Awards, including seven nominations and four wins in 2022.