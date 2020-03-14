Carousel Theatre Cancels Remaining Performances of THE HOUSE AT POOH CORNER

Carousel Theatre for Young People has announced that remaining performances of The House at Pooh Corner have been cancelled.

The following statement has been released:

Carousel Theatre for Young People cares deeply about the health and safety of our audiences, drama school participants, artists and staff.

With yesterday's announcement from BC Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry calling for the cancellation of any gatherings of more than 250 people, we are cancelling all remaining performances of The House at Pooh Corner at the Waterfront Theatre. This production was slated to run until March 29th.

At this time our spring break drama camps at our CTYP Arts Complex will continue as planned. These are small groups of less than 15 students. Extra sanitization and safety measures are in place throughout our drama camps and drama studios.

These are unprecedented times. We are a non-profit charity and youth-serving organization, and the month of March is Carousel Theatre for Young People's second busiest month of the year. The financial impact of the closure of The House at Pooh Corner is considerable.

We kindly ask that you consider the following options regarding your tickets:

· Please consider accepting a gift certificate for the value of your ticket purchase for The House at Pooh Corner to use on a future CTYP production. This will assist CTYP's cash flow during this time

-OR-

· Please consider accepting a tax receipt from Carousel Theatre for Young People for the value of your ticket purchase for The House at Pooh Corner. This will help support our organization during this challenging time.

Our staff will be contacting you by phone over the coming days regarding your ticket purchase and to discuss options.





