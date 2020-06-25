Blind Tiger Comedy School is Offering Free Improv and Sketch Comedy Classes to New BIPOC Students

This summer, Blind Tiger Comedy wants to welcome anyone who identifies as Black, Indigenous and/or a person of colour into their award-winning Improv and Sketch Comedy courses. Throughout July and August, BIPOC students in the Vancouver area who are new to Blind Tiger Comedy classes will be able to register for classes free of charge.

This is another initiative by Blind Tiger Comedy in their active efforts to create space for marginalized voices in comedy which have previously included Diversity Scholarships (which has awarded more than $45,000 in scholarships to people of colour, LGBTQ+ students, and differently-abled students in the last year), Financial Aid Scholarship, Women-Trans-Femme and POC Nights have all sought to bring more voices to comedy.

"We are already seeing a wonderful range of people in our classes at Blind Tiger, but there is still work to ensure our classes represent the city we're in. Last year's Welcome saw over 70 people who identify as women, trans and/or femme join our community, and we want to continue to reduce barriers for anyone interested in trying comedy."

- Blind Tiger Comedy Co-Director Tom Hill

HOW TO JOIN

Check out which class you are interested in at their website: www.blindtigercomedy.ca/classes

Fill out this quick and easy five-question form.

Their amazing General Manager Helen Camisa (helen@blindtigercomedy.ca) will be in touch within two business days to confirm your spot and answer any questions you may have.

SOME LOGISTICAL NOTES

The Welcome is about welcoming new faces to their school. First time registrants only.

All courses at Blind Tiger Comedy continue to be held digitally throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because the Vancouver comedy scene is their focus as a company, their first priority is welcoming as many BIPOC who live in the greater Vancouver area as possible. That said, if by June 29th spots are still available they will announce as much and happily welcome students from anywhere in the world.

It may be that-depending how many folks they are lucky enough to welcome this summer-they will eventually reach a cap of new students they can welcome, simply by reaching class limits. They are determined to welcome as many as possible however, so please, try them.

All of their classes have room reserved for The Welcome, but most new students will be best suited for Intro 1, their intro to improv class. However if you have experience in improv, as a writer or a performer, it may be another class is best for you.

All spots are first-come, first serve based on when they receive your form. If you are from outside Vancouver, they encourage you to still submit your preferences as they may add classes later on.

WELCOME!

Blind Tiger Comedy can't wait to welcome you into the sweet, hilarious world of improv this summer. Come jump in!

Blind Tiger Comedy are interested in reducing as many barriers as possible to learning comedy. In addition to The Welcome, their Diversity Scholarship and Financial Aid Scholarships are available all year long, including for students who have already taken a class with them or who join via the Welcome and want to continue afterwards. More information is available via on their website: www.blindtigercomedy.ca/inclusion. As always, they welcome feedback and questions about this programming via directors@blindtigercomedy.ca

Related Articles Shows View More Vancouver Stories

More Hot Stories For You