Bad Hats Theatre Presents PETER PAN

Pirates. Lost Boys. A ticking crocodile. And a child who never wants to grow up. With live folk and jazz music, this exuberant adaptation of J.M. Barrie's classic tale reimagines Peter Pan for the new millennium.

This magical story soars to new heights - without the use of wires. Infused with spirited play, music, joy, and a pinch of fairy dust- Peter Pan promises a rollicking good time! The Toronto production swept the Dora TYA Awards in 2018.

Peter Pan is recommended for ages 4 and older, including adults who never wanted to grow up.

Adapted from J.M. Barrie's novel by Fiona Sauder and Reanne Spitzer, Music by Landon Doak, Arrangements by Nathan Carroll and Company. Featuring Kaitlyn Yott as Peter Pan with Michelle Bardach, Steve Charles, Victor Dolhai, Paige Fraser, Marlene Ginader, Alison Jenkins, Josue Laboucane, Camille Legg, Kelli Ogmundson and Evan Rein. Director: Deb Williams, Music Director: Steve Charles, Choreographers: Wendy Gorling, Amanda Testini, Set Designer: Shizuka Kai, Costume Designer: Kiara Lawson, Lighting Designer: Sophie Tang, Stage Managers: Tanya Schwaerzle and Jenny Kim.

Check www.carouseltheatre.ca for performance calendars and show times. School group matinees available.





