BLOOD RAGE MODE Audio Series Will Be Performed From Fabulist Theatre

BLOOD RAGE MODE is an original supernatural audio drama set in a reimagined Vancouver, following the fun and sometimes freaky adventures of three best friends: AG, the short-tempered but fiercely protective werewolf with a mysterious lone wolf past (played by CK Kaur); SELENE, the indecisive city witch torn between magical majors (played by Junita Thiessen); and AVELINE, a half-vampire/elf with a peculiar blood disorder, putting her in a deep sleep one hundred years for every ten she is awake (played by Dalphine Menu).

Join these young women as they prepare to fight the "Good Boys," a human supremacist group rising in ranks; make new friends; search for a cure to the incurable; experience budding romance... and unveil the truth.

Writer/Actor CK Kaur created this world in parallel with stories of the "supernatural" in fiction, and the real lives of marginalized people. BLOOD RAGE MODE twists stereotypes and defies typical fantasy tropes to create an empowering story for the traditionally voiceless, that better reflects the diverse world we live in. As a second-generation Canadian WOC, Kaur knows firsthand what it means to live within many different worlds occupying one space.

Director/Actor Junita Thiessen (playing Selene) promises to deliver a show full of action, humor, and the joy of friendship between women. Thiessen uses her perspective as another 2nd gen WOC in the actualization of this story; BLOOD RAGE MODE is set against the sounds of traffic and nature, just like its real-life setting of Vancouver, Canada, just in a parallel alternate universe.

Produced by Fabulist Theatre, a Vancouver-based, semi-professional nonprofit company that aims to create paid opportunities for all levels of artists but especially to those from diverse and marginalized communities. Blood Rage Mode will kick off its 5th year of operation having its premiere on July 25th and will drop episodes every 2 weeks, with its season finale as a live presentation on Halloween weekend!

FUN FACT, all three attended the Capilano University Acting for Stage and Screen Program and originally developed the show as a school film project.

Written by CK Kaur Directed by Junita Thiessen

Produced by: Mary Littlejohn and Damon Bradley Jang, Co-Artistic Directors of Fabulist Theatre

For more information, visit www.fabulistTheatre.com.