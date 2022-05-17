Arts Umbrella Launches Stagecraft Program For Young Creatives, Ages 6-19

Arts Umbrella, a leading non-profit committed to youth arts education, has launched Stagecraft - the only program in Western Canada whose curriculum is focused entirely on teaching young creatives about live event, film and theatre production.

Stagecraft was designed to help budding lighting designers, set designers, stage carpenters, costume designers, stage managers and prop builders cultivate an understanding of theatrical storytelling. Offered to children as young as six years old, the program pulls back the curtains on the many elements of theatrical production, from costumes and scenery to lighting and sound design. Named for an important but often overlooked element of performance, Stagecraft is geared toward youth with an interest in construction, electricity, modelling and other hands-on skills integral to stage production. Throughout the program, students are taught different approaches to sharing theatrical stories, learning necessary elements of production alongside life skills such as teamwork, self-confidence, and leadership.

Stagecraft is hosted in Arts Umbrella's core facility on Granville Island in Vancouver, BC, in the new John Van Burek Scene and Design Shop. Far from a traditional classroom, the comprehensive learning hub features state-of-the-art technology with built-in safety features, and an impressive collection of woodworking and metalworking tools and materials. Here, supported by an adaptable and safe environment, students develop a keen understanding of the relationship between materials, design principles, story and collaboration.

"Theatre changed my perspective of the world. It introduced me to a type of 'work' that felt more like play," said Paul Larocque, president and CEO of Arts Umbrella. "I'm thrilled to be part of the launch of Stagecraft, which will help children in Vancouver and around the world discover the magic of production. This program was designed to foster creativity and advance the skills of young creators, while providing a unique understanding of the different ways to tell a story. There are so many benefits to Stagecraft, and I can't wait to hear the feedback from our first students."

Stagecraft is the first educational program of its kind in Western Canada, inspired by Arts Umbrella's philosophy of encouraging play and discovery in support of skills development. Registration for the fall session and year-long programs starts June 9. For more information, visit www.artsumbrella.com.