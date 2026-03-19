Arts Club Theatre to Present KIMBERLY AKIMBO in Western Canadian Premiere

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The Arts Club Theatre Company production of Kimberly Akimbo will run from April 2 to May 3, 2026, at the Stanley BFL CANADA Stage. Directed by Arts Club Theatre Company Artistic Director Ashlie Corcoran, this Tony Award-winning musical by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori is a heartfelt and hilarious coming-of-age story that celebrates resilience, hope, and humour.

On the eve of her 16th birthday, Kimberly Levaco (Lisa Horner) is navigating all the usual challenges of a typical teenager-first crushes, family drama, and a new school. She just also happens to look like she's 72 years old. Despite her rare genetic condition, Kimberly is determined to make the best of her fresh start. As she struggles with a chaotic home life, the uncertainties of new friendships, and a budding romance, Kimberly decides to make the most of the time she has and embarks on a great adventure to find the happiness she craves.

Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score, Kimberly Akimbo blends sharp wit with profound heart. Lindsay-Abaire's quick-witted storytelling paired with Tesori's catchy and emotionally rich score create a memorable musical that is both laugh-out-loud funny and quietly moving.

The production begins at the Stanley BFL CANADA Stage on April 2 and runs until May 3, with opening night on April 8. Tickets from $29.

The cast features Sarah Cantuba (Teresa), Angella Cody (Delia), Steffanie Davis (Pattie Levaco), Josh Epstein (Buddy Levaco), Lisa Horner (Kimberly Levaco), Joaquín Little (Martin), James Ross (Aaron), Jason Sakaki (Seth), Madeleine Suddaby (Aunt Debra).