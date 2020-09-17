Arts Club Theatre Company Presents Fall Theatre Trio
Seating for these intimate productions will be limited—lock in yours for just $159!
Arts Club Theatre Company announces its Fall Theatre Trio.
Now's your chance to experience three exciting shows, live in the theatre at the Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre and Granville Island Stage. When you buy the trio, you'll secure free date exchanges. Seating for these intimate productions will be limited-lock in yours for just $159!
Learn more at https://artsclub.com/shows/2020-2021/fall-theatre-trio#shows
NO CHILD... By Nilaja Sun
September 24-November 8, 2020
Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre
BUFFOON By Anosh Irani
October 22-December 6, 2020
Granville Island Stage
THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS By Ginna Hoben
November 19, 2020-January 3, 2021
Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre