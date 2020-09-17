Arts Club Theatre Company Presents Fall Theatre Trio

Seating for these intimate productions will be limited—lock in yours for just $159!

Arts Club Theatre Company announces its Fall Theatre Trio.

Now's your chance to experience three exciting shows, live in the theatre at the Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre and Granville Island Stage. When you buy the trio, you'll secure free date exchanges. Seating for these intimate productions will be limited-lock in yours for just $159!

Learn more at https://artsclub.com/shows/2020-2021/fall-theatre-trio#shows

NO CHILD... By Nilaja Sun

September 24-November 8, 2020

Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre

BUFFOON By Anosh Irani

October 22-December 6, 2020

Granville Island Stage

THE TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS By Ginna Hoben

November 19, 2020-January 3, 2021

Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre

