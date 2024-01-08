Anvil Theatre Presents BUNNY, February 8- 18

With Bunny, Hannah Moscovitch dives into societal inhibitions, desire, and sex.
Anvil Theatre will present Hannah Moscovitch's Bunny from Thursday, February 8 to Sunday, February 18, 2024.
Moving from object towards agent, ‘Sorrel' (Emma Slipp) discovers the power of her own desire. Armed only with Victorian Literature and an unconventional upbringing, she struggles to find her way. With Bunny, Moscovitch dives into societal inhibitions, desire, and sex.
“In most love stories, a man is pursuing a woman who is hesitating,” says Moscovitch. “In that structure, the man is the protagonist and the woman is the antagonist. We have two thousand years of that. Bunny is a whole rewriting of the structure.”
First produced at The Cultch in 2022 by Mindy Parfitt's The Search Party, Bunny received eight Jessie Richardson Theatre Award nominations and won four, including Best Production and Best Performance by a Leading Actor.
Written by: Hannah Moscovitch
Directed by: Mindy Parfitt
Performances by: Emma Slipp, Pamela Carolina Martinez, Dylan Floyde, Jay Hindle, Kyle Jespersen, Lucy McNulty, and Teo Saefkow
Set Design by: Amir Ofek
Lighting Design by: Itai Erdal
Costume Design by: Jessica Oostergo
Sound Design & Composition by: Alessandro JulianiIntimacy
Director: Phay Moores and Principal Intimacy Professionals
Stage Management by: Rebecca Mulvihill
