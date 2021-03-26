Alberta Theatre Projects Presents STEALING SAM

Alberta Theatre Projects will bring theatre back to audiences at home and across the country with professional broadcasts of the acclaimed play Stealing Sam. Written and performed by Steven Gallagher and directed by Andrew Scanlon, based on original direction by Darcy Evans, Stealing Sam will be aired from the Martha Cohen Theatre April 29 - May 2, 2021.

When Jimmy's best friend of more than 25 years dies, he's forced to face "gay middle age" alone. In a moving performance by Gallagher, Jimmy steals the cremated remains from the funeral home and tries to give his friend the hilarious and heartfelt send-off he deserves, while sharing his insecurities, fears, and hopes about living and dating in an online world.

Incubated in Toronto, Stealing Sam premiered in 2013 at the Toronto Fringe Festival, winning six awards including Patron's Pick and Best of the Fringe. Gallagher and Evans also travelled to New York City with the show, winning the award for Best Drama at the United Solo Theatre Festival.

"Stealing Sam is a funny, heartfelt piece about love, friendship and loss, brought to life in a joyful, poignant performance by its playwright, Steven Gallagher," said Director Andrew Scanlon. "I was fortunate enough to be on the original team of its first production and am delighted to help bring it to life once again here at Alberta Theatre Projects, following the roadmap of Darcy's extraordinary, award-winning direction. Darcy's heart and creative spirit is woven into the fabric of Stealing Sam, and we are all so grateful to fulfill his wish to share Steven's wonderful play with a brand-new audience this spring."

Stealing Sam Marks the first time since last Spring that an all-new production has been built and performed on the Martha Cohen stage. This broadcast production not only celebrates Canadian theatre, but also builds on the legacy of the late Executive and Artistic Director Darcy Evans.

"Darcy was not only a great director and collaborator, he was an even better friend who had faith in me long before anyone else," said Playwright Steven Gallagher. "Without Darcy, there would be no Stealing Sam. He was not only the driving force behind my writing of the play, he was with me for every production in Toronto, Quebec, and New York. I miss him terribly, but I know that his presence will be deeply felt in the theatre, and I hope we make him proud. I am honoured that Alberta Theatre Projects has invited me to perform Stealing Sam and that I can pay tribute to an incredible artist and cherished friend."

Stealing Sam runs April 29 - May 2, 2021, and tickets for each performance are available at albertatheatreprojects.com or 403-294-7402.