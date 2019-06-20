37th Annual Jessie Richardson Theatre Awards Announced

Returning to its theatrical roots, the 37th Annual Jessie Richardson Theatre Award Ceremony, celebrating excellence in the theatre community, will be held at Bard on the Beach in the BMO Mainstage in Vanier Park, on Monday, July 15th, doors open at 5:30pm, ceremony at 6:30pm

The Jessies began in 1983 and takes its name from Jessie Richardson, one of Vancouver's theatre pioneers. The awards acknowledge bodies of work in the Large Theatre, Small Theatre and Theatre for Young Audiences, all whose work has contributed to make Vancouver a vibrant city.

Tickets are $35 - available at www.jessieawards.com or call Bard at 604-739-0559.





