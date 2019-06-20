37th Annual Jessie Richardson Theatre Awards Announced

Jun. 20, 2019  

37th Annual Jessie Richardson Theatre Awards AnnouncedReturning to its theatrical roots, the 37th Annual Jessie Richardson Theatre Award Ceremony, celebrating excellence in the theatre community, will be held at Bard on the Beach in the BMO Mainstage in Vanier Park, on Monday, July 15th, doors open at 5:30pm, ceremony at 6:30pm

The Jessies began in 1983 and takes its name from Jessie Richardson, one of Vancouver's theatre pioneers. The awards acknowledge bodies of work in the Large Theatre, Small Theatre and Theatre for Young Audiences, all whose work has contributed to make Vancouver a vibrant city.

Tickets are $35 - available at www.jessieawards.com or call Bard at 604-739-0559.



Related Articles View More Vancouver Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Teens Present THE WINTER'S TALE in Vancouver
  • The Dancing on the Edge Festival Returns for its 31st Year
  • Stone's Throw Production Presents AGAMEMNON by Aeschylus
  • Jessie Nominations Announced
  • Girl Be Heard Takes The Stage At WOMEN DELIVER
  • TUTS Presents High-Flying, Vibrant 2019 Season With MAMMA MIA! And NEWSIES

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup