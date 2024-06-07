theSpaceUK Reveals 2024 Programme For Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



theSpaceUK has announced the full 2024 programme with over 400 shows on sale at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The 2024 line-up features the return of Fringe favourites and a packed programme of new writing and companies. Audiences can see the full programme and purchase tickets via theSpaceUK website.

Theatre Highlights

Double Fringe First winners Xhloe and Natasha return with A Letter to Lyndon B Johnson or God: Whoever Reads This First and explore the blurred lines between childhood fantasy and harsh reality. Club Life, the 2023 Fringe First-winning club/theatre immersive experience, returns for eight performances only! Lemon Jelly's Fred Deakin hosts an interactive joy ride through his 80s/90s clubland adventures.



Jess by Glass Half Full Theatre offers an honest look into a woman's life facing loss and heartbreak. Jess, a cardiothoracic surgeon, struggles with her career, relationships, and the desire for change. An Act of Grace from Ottawa Little Theatre invites audiences to a gripping tale of suspense in this contemporary thriller brought to you by the producers of the 2022 Carol Tambor Award-winning production of Burn.



Via Dolorosa by Chasing Rainbows presents David Hare's exploration of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Through encounters with various public and private figures, this performance lays bare the complexities and tensions of the region. There are further poignant tales brought about by conflict in Hagar: War Mother, which tells the story of a mother and son fleeing the brutality of Syria's war.



Bluffing Your Way in Ballet from Seizing The Day Company takes a fast-paced, irreverent journey through the history of ballet. From Isadora Duncan to Václav Nijinsky and Margot Fonteyn, this avant-garde performance blends stories and dances of ballet's greatest stars. Hannah Whittingham stars in Death Becomes Us, confronting the final taboo head-on with tales of Walt Disney's rumoured cryogenics and Meryl Streep's accidental escapades. In this one-person biographical drama, Trawled – When Adventure Becomes Survival by Eoin Ryan recounts the true story of an Irish backpacker on a prawn trawler in the Coral Sea.



Malion by Tired Horses Theatre presents a feminist retelling of the Pygmalion and Galatea myth and explores themes of masculine identity and artistic vision in this brand-new production. Something To Believe In by The Brooklyn Bottling Company tackles the clash between faith and queerness at an all-girls Catholic school in a dark comedy that questions who truly deserves a place in heaven.



There are plenty of Fringe favourites returning for 2024. In A Highly Suspect Murder Mystery – The Great British Bloodbath by Highly Suspect, the nation’s favourite baking competition turns deadly in an interactive murder mystery that invites the audience to solve a fiendish plot filled with evidence and cryptic clues. Charles Dickens: The Hanged Man's Bride from Blue Orange Arts brings to life a ghostly tale of passion, deceit, and the fine line between reality and the supernatural. Elizabeth I: In Her Own Words by Flying Solo! Invites you into the tumultuous world of late 16th-century England through Elizabeth I's letters and Shakespeare's speeches. After a sell-out fringe in 2023, Nicole Nadler returns with Why Am I (Still) Like This? , a humorous and relatable exploration of living with ADHD at 30.

Cabaret Highlights

Magician and mind illusionist Sean Alexander takes you on a reflective journey through the moments that shape us in 1 Moment in Time, packed with jaw-dropping magic. Murder: The Mind-Reading Lawyer by Tomas McCabecombines mentalism with courtroom drama in a family-friendly performance filled with incredible mentalism and the drama of court. Naughty or Neurodiverse – Magic from Another Planet features rising star Angus Baskerville. Diagnosed with Autism and ADHD at 15, Angus struggled through school until magic turned his life around. His first solo show at the Fringe delves into this journey, showcasing mind-reading and unbelievable trickery.



Elle Barto: Itchy and Scratchy presents Elle Barton in their premier solo show. New York’s hottest drag sensation takes you on a journey through your favourite film and television moments, lip-synced by memory. Frankie Mack – The Vegas Showman electrifies the Fringe with a blend of Dean Martin’s suave, Elvis’ allure, Bublé’s depth, and Robbie Williams’ energy. Solve Along A Murder She Wrote by Tim Benzie returns with an interactive screening of the classic episode "Paint Me a Murder." Following last year's success, this critically acclaimed show involves a race to solve the crime with the Fameometer and Suspiciometer.

Musical Highlights

In Ctrl+Alt+Deceit! by Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society, audiences are introduced to Aunt June, a dowdy, kind, and lonely woman who ends up with a laptop that leads her to the Dark Web and a low-level drug ring. In Mary Mary Quite Contrary, CRE8IV THEATRE CO presents a spoof adult musical about Mary Whitehouse, a religious, moral campaigner from Edwardian England and her clash with the BBC. Lindsay Lucas-Bartlett takes audiences on a personal journey in Trust Me, I'm from Essex. This show chronicles life growing up in notorious Essex.

Cambridge Footlight Lily Blundell's The Man Who Wouldn't Be Murdered is a sinful dark comedy musical set in prohibition-era New York. Nominated for the Standing Ovation Award, this show blends greed, fraud, 1920s jazz, and drink into a gorgeously crafted musical. Delving into darker themes, The Avison Brothers bring Godfather Death: A Grimms' Musical to the stage. This award-winning musical, based on a lesser-known Grimms' fairytale, explores mortality, healthcare, and class. Wolverhampton Grand Theatre offers a lighter touch with I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, a hilarious and heartfelt musical that tackles the intricacies of modern love. From first dates to marriage, children, and the twilight years, this show traces the arc of relationships through life's stages.



Chevron Theatre presents Fringe – The Musical, a hilarious musical comedy set in a beloved family-run hairdressing salon in Essex. Finally, BramwellBrand Productions brings Wallis to the stage, telling the story of Wallis Simpson and her romance with Prince Edward, who gave up his crown for her. This musical explores whether their story is a love tale or a narrative of a woman trapped by her ambition and media scrutiny.

Comedy Highlights

Steve Goodie brings a unique tribute to the stage with AL! The Weird Tribute (and How Daniel Radcliffe Got Mixed Up in This Nonsense) complete with songs, accordions, guitars, and visual effects that cost many dozens of dollars. In Ajahnis Charley: Thots and Prayers, Ajahnis Charley explores the hilariously absurd journey of a nerdy gaymer who, after a failed death drop at a rave, finds himself at the gates of Gay Heaven as audiences witness the HOMO and avoid the FOMO. Described as a hidden gem, Aude Lener returns to the Fringe with a typically French show that redefines love stories in Aude Lener – Love Reboot.



The renowned host of Rule of 7x7 and co-star of Friends from College and Ray Donovan Brett Epstein: Alone on Stage is a darkly comic solo show that delves into the highs and lows of being an artist and the essence of being alone. In Chris Tavener is Faking Cool, Chris Tavener battles intrusive thoughts through witty, satirical songs. Known for his performances and appearances on BBC 6 Music and Sky's Showcase TV, Tavener brings his unique brand of humour to the stage. Help! My Vagina Is Trying to Kill Me! by Yola Jean Lu is a darkly comedic solo show that explores one woman's journey through STDs, miscarriages, and pre-cervical cancer.



Tom Hearn Live: How Fabulous is That?! marks the Edinburgh debut of viral comedian Tom Hearn. This Canadian Comedy Award winner brings jaw-dropping musical performances and original characters to the Fringe stage. Disco Horses: A Sketch Revue by American duo Disco Horsespresents an hour of absurd, high-concept comedy. Tales from a British Country Pub by Chris Sainton-Clark takes audiences through the hilarious and troublesome experiences of working in British pubs.



And finally, join theSpaceUK for different comedy line-ups every night, with known faces and new acts – all broadcast LIVE on ITVX. Be part of the action and watch the chaos of comedy live from the Fringe!

Children's Highlights

Goose by TaleGate Theatre tells the charming story of Sophie, who meets Goose while on a trip to the park, and the pair quickly become best friends in a brand new musical for the under-fives that's the perfect theatre trip, featuring muddy puddles, wild goose chases, and plenty of honking. The Comedy Games with Coach Mon by Monique Warren brings a sports extravaganza to the stage. In this Olympic-inspired kid's clown show, the audience helps find the missing athletes and participates in sports-tastic events like eyebrow push-ups and a slow-motion running race.



Follow a teacher’s magical seaside summer holiday in Miss English's Holidayby Action Theatre. With puppetry, masks, magic, sing-along songs, and comedy, this show is a smash hit from Italy and is perfect for those under nine. Cantonese Opera x Children’s Interactive Theatre presents the Dic Dic Chang Chang Playground and invites young audiences to join Captain Dic Dic and Chang Chang at the Cantonese Opera Playground in Edinburgh.

Dance & Music Highlights

Grammy award-winning cellist Leah Coloff stars in Super Second Rate, the compelling story of playing alongside music greats like David Bowie and Debbie Harry. Janis: The Story, the Music, the Legend, presented by Rockology Productions Australia, is a rockumentary showcasing Janice Smithers fronting a world-class band as they perform the hits of superstar Janis Joplin.



Audiences will be transported back in time with iconic tales that have shaped the phenomenal jazz landscape from the 1900s in Divas of Jazz, From Fitzgerald to Jones. Brief Case of Crazy by Skedaddle Theatre Companytells the story of Thomas, a remarkable and unconventional introvert who navigates his way through a 9 to 5 job while admiring his equally shy colleague, Daisy.



There's the most extensive a cappella line-up at the Fringe, featuring eight of the finest a cappella groups from the UK: Algorhythm, AcadePitch Productions, Steelworks A Cappella, Cadenza, Durham Dynamics, The Rolling Tones, Trinity A Cappella and Perfect Forth.

Comments