h Foundation Announces 2019 Exclusive Festive Online Auction To Support Young Creatives

Today the h Foundation, the charitable arm of h Club London (formerly The Hospital Club) are proud to announce the return of their festive online auction. The auction, which runs for two weeks from midday on Thursday 28th November to midnight on Thursday 12th December, raises money to fund h Foundation's three flagship programmes which help support young creatives. All money raised will be match funded by the Paul G Allen Foundation.

This year's lots include two Elton John Oscar after party tickets, plus a three-night stay in h Club LA; an exclusive Oasis photographic Contact Sheet from the Definitely Maybe album cover shoot shot by Michael Spencer Jones; meet & greet tickets to see Strictly professionals Janette and Aljaz in their new show Remembering The Oscars; two premium tickets to Disney's Mary Poppins and exclusive meet & greet with Charlie Stemp, with a stay at the newly opened Treehouse Hotel, London and Afternoon tea with Gok Wan at Private Members' Club h Club London.

Launched in 2014, the h Foundation was created to promote diversity across the creative industries by providing access opportunities into creative disciplines for underrepresented young people. Funds raised from the auction will support the Foundation's three flagship programmes: Emerging Creatives, which aims to discover, nurture and showcase the next generation of creative leaders in the UK. Each year the scheme works with five creatives (representing music, fashion, film, art and design and theatre and performance) over the course of twelve months, to help them produce original work and get it in front of the right audiences; the Head Start programme, which connects underrepresented young people to training and work opportunities in the creative industries and the Inspire programme, which offers h Club members a change to encourage young people in their local community to pursue a career in the creative industries, by connecting members with volunteering opportunities.

Michael Berg, CMO h Club said:

"Our foundation sets us apart from other clubs. Its vital work is only possible due to the very generous donations we receive throughout the year, enabling us to continue to help those who are under-represent gain an entry into the creative industries. As we end the year our work is of more importance as there are increased demands for our programmes and assistance, a tribute to the on-going success of the foundation."

The auction goes live at midday on Thursday 28th November and closes at midnight on Thursday 12th December 2019. The auction page can be viewed here.

Full list of lots:

Lot Description Two Elton John Oscar after party tickets plus 3-night stay at h Club LA Head to Hollywood and party with the stars at the iconic Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards after party. Win two tickets to one of the most prestigious and glamorous parties on Oscar Sunday, plus a 3-night stay at h Club LA. This black-tie event will be attended by many A-list celebrities and a musical performance by a surprise guest artist. Since 1993 this annual event has raised more than $74 million for the Foundation's work to create an AIDS-free future. Exclusive Oasis photographic Contact Sheet from Definitely Maybe album cover shoot Give your home a Rock 'n' Roll edge! To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of Oasis' landmark debut album Definitely Maybe, Michael Spencer Jones is giving away a 44" x 45" inch limited-edition contact sheet (one of 25), featuring nine of his favourite images from his key 1995 session with Oasis. Meet & greet tickets to see Strictly professionals Janette and Aljaz in Remembering the Oscars Win exciting tickets to see Strictly stars Aljaz and Janette dance the night away in their brand-new live show Remembering the Oscars. Watch Strictly's favourite couple showcase new exhilarating dance routines and best of all, you'll even get the chance to meet the stars of the show! Two premium tickets to Disney's Mary Poppins and exclusive meet & greet with Charlie Stemp, with a stay at the newly opened Treehouse Hotel, London Watch the magic of Mary Poppins unfold with two exclusive tickets to the multi award-winning musical at the Prince Edward Theatre. Starring Zizi Strallen in the title role, witness dazzling choreography, incredible effects and unforgettable songs. The tickets include a meet and greet with Charlie Stemp who plays Bert in the musical. End your evening with a stay at the Treehouse London hotel. Afternoon tea with Gok Wan at Private members Club h Club London Enjoy an afternoon with fashion expert, award-winning TV presenter, author and all-round national treasure, Gok Wan. Enjoy our brasserie style menu which offers casual dining in an intimate setting on the second floor and gain some top tips from Gok himself Sting signed CD Are you a big Sting fan? Get your hands on a signed copy of British singer songwriter's eleventh studio album containing songs written for and inspired by the musical The Last Ship. The album features guest artists, including Brian Johnson, Jimmy Nail, The Unthanks, The Wilson Family and Kathryn Tickell. Monty Python, Flying Circus signed book Win a signed book by Monty Python's very own comedian, actor, writer and television presenter Michael Palin. This celebratory book includes 22 rare memorabilia from their official archives, including hand-scribbled scripts, cue sheets, character lists, posters, and animation artwork. This book takes you on a journey from the early days in the Cambridge Footlights right through to their global stardom. VIP "Live to Vinyl" experience for two at Metropolis Studios Go behind the scenes and watch a well-known artist record live at Metropolis Studios. This amazing experience includes a meet and greet with the band, a Q&A session in the 'control room', welcome drinks, photo opportunities and more! Previous acts include Lewis Capaldi, Mystery Jets, Rag N Bone Man and Gabrielle Aplin. 8 Tickets to the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Film Music Gala with private box viewing Get the Royal treatment and see the Philharmonic Orchestra Film Music Gala at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday 9th May. The prize includes 8 tickets for you and your friends, plus a visit to the Loggia Box, with the musicians during the interval. 90 minute "breakthrough" session with world famous life coach Win a 1:1 private 90-minute life coaching session with Remy Blumenfeld. Through an empowering mix of compassion and challenge, he will take you on a unique journey, designed to release negative attachments, overcome doubts, exorcise self-limiting beliefs and ultimately bring fulfilment and success. Remy is a top-rated Forbes contributor who has been named one of the 20 most influential gay people in the UK. Two days recording and one day mixing with Grammy Award winning Music Producer Eduardo De La Paz This exciting package includes three studio days with Grammy Award winning music producer and mixer, Eduardo De La Paz. The days will include two days recording and one day mixing. Two tickets to Michael Kiwanuka at the 02 Academy with VIP bar access Get two tickets to see Michael Kiwanuka's sold out headline show at the O2 Academy Brixton. Mercury music prize and BRIT nominated artist, Michael Kiwanuka, returns with his stunning third album, KIWANUKA. The album takes you on a psychedelic journey of fuzzy instrumentation and has produced some of his best song writing to date. Tickets also include VIP access to the bar. Two VIP tickets to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Experience Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat like never-before with the VIP experience. This includes two premium seats, with a personal Red Coat service to provide you with complimentary refreshments of your choice. The new, smash-hit production will return to The London Palladium in summer 2020 for just 77 performances. Campari masterclass at The Shard Head to the Shard for an Italian masterclass in Campari. The masterclass will take you and your friends through a journey of Italy's favourite past time The Aperitivo. The Campari brand ambassador will teach you the history of some classic cocktails such as the Aperol Spritz, Americano and the Negroni before you get behind the bar ad try your hand at making the cocktails yourself A bean to bar chocolate making experience Love chocolate? Take three lucky friends to Hotel Chocolat's Cocoa Vaults where you will create your own bean to bar chocolate. Guests will enjoy chocolate tasting, a tour of the on-site machinery and a demonstration. You'll even get to take your chocolate home! Private cinema screening at h Club London Get your popcorn at the ready and enjoy a private screening in the h Club London cinema. Bring along 35 friends and impress them with complimentary popcorn and refreshments. Group make-up masterclass with Annabel Jardella Contour to perfection with this make-up masterclass for up to four people. Beauty expert Annabel Jardella will guide you through a variety of subjects including; concealing it, made for men, teen skin SOS, the art of camouflage, clean beauty and more! Exclusive Moët & Chandon cellar tour in France The legendary Moët & Chandon is celebrating 270 years as the world's most loved champagne. Now it is your chance to throw your own celebration, sit back, raise a glass and enjoy the experience with your friends. You will be taking a trip to the North of France, where you'll find lush green vineyards and the birthplace of Moët & Chandon. Best of all, you'll get to take three bottles home with you Private Wine Tasting Experience at h Club London Tantalise your tastebuds with a private wine tasting experience for you and seven friends. Taste up to 8 wines depending on style and region - all participants must be over 18. Three-course private dining experience for eight Impress your guests with a private dining experience at h Club London. The prize includes a delicious three-course meal for 8, specially created by the club's award-winning head chef. Private 'Floral Street' perfume experience Sit back, relax and sip on prosecco, whilst the fragrance savvy Floralists, trained by perfume experts from Robertet, unlock individual ingredients behind each perfume during an hour scent exploration. Step onto Floral Streets insta-famous carpet where you and 9 friends will be lead through the art of fragrance. Modern craft beer tour for four It's beer o'clock for you and 4 guests. Head to the art brewery in Greenwich to see how beer is made plus an ambassador will take you through a tutored tasting of the beers. Talisker Whiskey Guided Tour for 3 Experience a guided tour along with a taste of award-winning single malt scotch at the oldest working distillery on the Isle of Skye. Set on the shores of Loch Harport with dramatic views of the Cuillins, this is not one to miss! Two tickets to (sold out) Fontaines D.C. at the O2 Academy Two tickets to Fontaines D.C sold-out show at O2 Academy Brixton February 25, 2020. Following the release of their Mercury Music Prize-nominated debut album, Dogrel, and a string of electrifying festival performances, Fontaines D.C. are now firmly making their mark with their biggest headline show to date at O2 Academy Brixton. The Dublin punks have consecutively sold out all of their headline tours and their rapid rise to the top shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Tickets include VIP access to the bar. London ThreadGold shirt Update your wardrobe with this high-quality fabric Threadgold shirt. Created just for you based on your measurements and design preferences, with the option to replace cuffs and collars.





