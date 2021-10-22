Zest Theatre Premieres Monolith At Frequency International Festival Of Digital Culture

Zest Theatre Presents monolith an audio adventure into eternity, written by Jenny Daniels with music and sound design by Testament

Premiere presented by Threshold Studios at Frequency International Festival of Digital Culture, Lincoln, 28th to 31st October 2021

Embark on a journey of discovery as you seek out the monolith - you know, the one that has all the answers to life's biggest questions that can't possibly be answered... Or can they?

Developed remotely with young people and creatives from across the country, monolith is an audio-based experience that uses meditation and mindfulness to take you on an adventure just beyond your perception.



Throughout the pandemic, Zest has consulted with its youth advisory board Future Proof to better understand what young people need in this moment. Following long periods of isolation in and out of lockdown, monolith is a piece crafted from their suggestions - one that aims to renew connection whilst embracing mindfulness in a post-pandemic world.



With a fresh and fun script by Jenny Daniels, vibrant music/sound design by Testament, and performed by a cast of young professionals, monolith responds buoyantly to the growing mental health crisis young people face.



Premiering at Frequency International Festival of Digital Culture, monolith is for anyone to enjoy, wherever they are in the world - all audiences need is a device connected to the internet and some headphones.

Producer Catherine Fowles says: "Each project we've produced this year has been a new way of working for Zest, and monolith has been an incredibly exciting journey. We've been able to bring together a dynamic team, develop new talent, and ensure we are serving our intended audience through consultation with Future Proof. It has been a joyful and affirming process, and that comes through in the work our team have done."

Artistic Director Toby Ealden comments: "I find it incredible to remember that monolith was created remotely during the pandemic, without a single member of the cast or creative team ever meeting face to face. Yet despite that disconnection, monolith speaks so deeply about the universal threads that connect us all. It transports the listener to a range of increasingly extraordinary locations, transcending the realities of our world, whilst enabling us to reframe the challenges we've all faced over the last 2 years."

monolith will be available from 28th October 2021 as part of Frequency Festival. Passes are free and can be booked via Zest's website www.zesttheatre.com/monolith.