Yamin Choudury, Nadia Fall And Michelle Terry Announced As Ambassadors For TheatreCraft 2019

The Ambassadors for TheatreCraft 2019 have been announced as Yamin Choudury (Artistic Director of Hackney Empire), Nadia Fall (Artistic Director of Theatre Royal Stratford East) and Michelle Terry (actor and Artistic Director of Shakespeare's Globe).

The three industry leaders will participate in a special panel discussion to conclude this year's TheatreCraft - the UK's largest free careers event for young people interested in offstage theatre roles - which takes place at the Royal Opera House and surrounding venues on Monday 11 November. TheatreCraft aims to inspire and support a new generation of offstage theatre talent, ensuring the industry and its workforce remain world-leading.

Yamin Choudury, Nadia Fall and Michelle Terry said:

'For the continued success of the theatre sector, it is vital that we open our doors and show young people the incredible range of jobs that keep our industry thriving, especially offstage. TheatreCraft brings experts from all corners of the industry together to do just this - and all for free. We are excited to be part of this year's event, helping young talent onto the first steps of the career ladder and encouraging theatre's future leaders.'

Totally free and open to 16 to 30-year-olds, TheatreCraft offers a unique glimpse into a wide range of non-performance careers from directing, stage management and producing to marketing, lighting and costume design. Attendees can take part in dynamic workshops with leading industry professionals, explore a Marketplace of exhibiting arts organisations and education providers, discover current job opportunities, network with peers and employers and get expert careers advice.

Last year nearly 1000 young theatre enthusiasts attended, over 100 theatre professionals led workshops, talks and Q&A sessions, and 60 of the country's top theatre companies, arts organisations and education providers exhibited in the careers Marketplace.

Whether students taking their first steps into a future career or young professionals looking for a job change, 16 to 30-year-olds are encouraged to book their free place via the TheatreCraft website.

Details of the event programme will be announced nearer the time.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You