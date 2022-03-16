Y'MAM (Young Man's Angry Movements) Announces UK Tour and Engagement Workshops For 2022

Actor and writer Luke Jerdy takes his critically acclaimed one man show Young Man's Angry Movements on a tour before a two week run at London's Soho Theatre in May. Engagement workshops in Lancashire bring the issue of male anger and the need to encourage a self awareness and space for men to talk about their anger with community groups.

In this brutally honest auto-biographical solo-show, Writer Majid Mehdizadeh (AKA Actor Luke Jerdy) traces the origin of his own personal struggles with anger and probes the unspoken anxieties, desires, and fantasies of male anger, inviting us to join him on his journey to a new modern 'manhood', as he battles with the invisible hierarchy that exists amongst men. How does anger affect both men and the lives of those around them?

Directed by Adam Welsh (DEAD CENTRE), Y'MAM is an inspiring, uplifting story about love, appreciation and learning to let things go.

After a highly successful run at Liverpool's Everyman Theatre in June 2021, the show begins its tour with engagement workshops at The Old Electric (Blackpool), UCLAN (Preston) and Dukes Lancaster (until 20 March) before the main tour begins at Arts Depot (London, 24 March), Northern Stage (Newcastle, 25/26 March), before two weeks at Soho Theatre, (London, 24 May - 4 June).

Writer Majid Mehdizadeh, "I want to introduce a new kind of manhood, a masculinity that provides the foundations for how men should be and what that might look like. Learning to harness and control anger is a vitally important step on that journey. The workshops and performances in community settings are a crucial aspect of the tour, because we know that the people we want to reach are often those who won't come into a theatre setting. My experience has taught me that we need to make other emotions acceptable for men, to acknowledge feeling sad, scared or overwhelmed and not just diverting to raw anger".

Press Night: Soho Theatre, Thursday, 26 May 7.15pm (80 mins)