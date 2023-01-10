Wiltshire Creative Announces Casting For Alan Ayckbourn's HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVES

Wiltshire Creative has announced full casting for their production of Alan Ayckbourn's How the Other Half Loves. Gareth Machin directs Sam Alexander (William Featherstone), Sherry Baines (Fiona Foster), Philip Bretherton (Frank Foster), and Rebecca Cooper (Mary Featherstone), Haydn Oakley (Bob Phillips), and Joanna van Kampen (Teresa Phillips). The production opens on 14 February, with previews from 9 February, and runs until 4 March.

Included in the cast, are many actors who are making their return to Salisbury Playhouse. Rebecca Cooper featured in Snow White and the Happy Ever After Beauty Salon, and Her Naked Skin. Haydn Oakley was in Betty Blue Eyes, Philip Bretheron and Sherry Baines were both in Before The Party, and Joanna van Kampen featured in The Magna Carta Plays. Sam Alexander makes his playhouse debut.

Artistic Director of Wiltshire Creative Gareth Machin says today, "I am thrilled to announce the brilliant cast for How the Other Half Loves which is coming to Salisbury Playhouse this February. I can't wait to watch these six talented actors bring Ayckbourn's comedy to life as they explore the complex narratives of matrimonial relationships."

The lives of three couples frantically intertwine in this classic Ayckbourn comedy of confusion and chaos. When one of the women arrives home suspiciously late one night, a chain of events unfolds drawing each of the couples ever deeper into hilarious misunderstanding.

Sam Alexander plays William Featherstone. His theatre credits include The Ghost Train (Royal Exchange Theatre), Lawrence After Arabia (Hamstead Theatre), Much Ado About Nothing, Loves Labours Lost (Royal Shakespeare Company/West End), Racing Demon, Lady in The Van (Theatre Royal Bath), The Outsider (The Print Room), The Watsons (Chichester Festival Theatre), Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (ETT), and The Homecoming (UK tour). His television credits include Criminal Justice, Quick Cuts, Wolf Hall, Call the Midwife, and Doc Martin; and for film, An American Haunting, A Perfect Life, Hamlet, 45 Years, Misbehaviour, and The English.



Sherry Baines plays Fiona Foster. Her theatre credits include Henceforward (Derby Playhouse), Absurd Person Singular (Bolton Octagon Singular), I Want That Hair (Theatre Royal York), Honeymoon Suite (New Victoria Theatre), A Small Family Business (Theatr Clwyd), I am a Camera (Southwark Playhouse) Much Ado About Nothing (Stafford Festival Shakespeare), Other People (St James Theatre), Before The Party (Salisbury Playhouse), and The Mousetrap (St Martins Theatre). Her television credits include Breathless, Call the Midwife, The A Word, and Ralph & Katie; and for film, Jungle Cry and Testimony.

Philip Bretherton plays Frank Foster. His theatre credits include As You Like It, God of Carnage, Somewhere in England (Theatr Clwyd), Educating Rita (Library Theatre Company), Much Ado About Nothing (Stafford Festival Shakespeare), The National Joke (Stephen Joseph Theatre), Before The Party (Salisbury Playhouse), Twilight Song (Park Theatre), Dracula (Touring Theatre Consortium), and Tony's Last Tape (Omnibus Theatre). His television credits include As Time Goes By, New Tricks, The Syndicate, Strikeback, and Young Dracula; and for film, Cry Freedom, Dark Floors, and The Fifth Estate.

Rebecca Cooper plays Mary Featherstone. Her theatre credits include The Miracle (National Theatre), Her Naked Skin, Snow White and The Happy Ever After Beauty Salon (Salisbury Playhouse), and Lucid (Norwich Puppet Theatre). Her television credits include May Contain Nuts, Being Human, The Little House, Doctors - The Grapevine, Birds of A Feather, Man Down, The Scandalous Lady W, and; and for film, Forget Me Not.

Joanna van Kampen plays Teresa Phillips. Her theatre credits include Sweet Love Remembered (Shakespeare's Globe), The Insatiate Countess, Luther (National Theatre), The Suppliants (Gate Theatre), Spot's Birthday Party (Oxford Playhouse), The Roaring Girl (Finborough Theatre), Low Level Panic (ICA), Pericles (National Theatre Studio), Our Country's Good (Nuffield Theatre Southampton), Pedro The Great Pretender, The House of Desires, Tamar's Revenge (Royal Shakespeare Company), Sugared Grapefruit (The Old Vic), Tammy (National Theatre Wales/Sherman Cyrmu), We Sell Right, Ransomed (Salisbury Playhouse) North (Theatre Royal Bath and Toronto), An Ideal Husband (Vaudeville Theatre), The Stranger on the Bridge (Tobacco Factory Theatre), Gravity (Bristol Old Vic), and Murder On The Orient Express (Chichester Theatre Festival). Her television credits include Anita, Decline and Fall, Pobol Y Cwm, Brave New World, The Pembrokeshire Murders, and The Outlaws; and for film, That's for Me, America Interior, and Ellen.

Haydn Oakley plays Bob Phillips. His theatre credits include The Book of Mormon (Prince of Wales Theatre), Betty Blue Eyes (Colchester Mercury/West Yorkshire Playhouse), Woman on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Playhouse Theatre), The Smallest Show On Earth (UK tour), Sunset Boulevard (London Coliseum), Side Show (Southwark Playhouse), An American in Paris (Dominion Theatre), A Christmas Carol (Middle Temple Hall), and Anything Goes (Barbican Theatre).

Gareth Machin is the Artistic Director of Wiltshire Creative. Previously, he was studio associate at the National Theatre, artistic director of Southwark Playhouse and associate director at Bristol Old Vic.