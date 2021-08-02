Wiltshire Creative Announce Their Autumn 2021 Programme

Wiltshire Creative today announce their programme for Autumn 2021, featuring theatre, live music, comedy nights, film screenings, craft workshops and more. Throughout the season they will also continue their commitment to engaging communities in the South West and encouraging creativity in audiences of all ages, from an extensive youth arts programme to celebrating older generations.

Wiltshire Creative's autumn season features three main stage productions at Salisbury Playhouse, opening with John Godber's September in the Rain (16 September - 9 October), followed by Julian Barnes' The Lemon Table (14 October - 23 October) with Ian McDiarmid and directed by Michael Grandage, and concluding with Mike Ayers' Snow White and the Happy Ever After Beauty Salon (3 December - 31 December), directed by Gareth Machin with music by Tayo Akinbode.

Also included in the autumn programme, Original Theatre Company returns to Salisbury Playhouse with Arthur Conan Doyle's Hound of the Baskervilles (15-20 November), there will be sets from top comedians including Phil Wang and Shaparak Khorsandi, with the chance to see the best of the London comedy scene's emerging talent with Barnstormers comedy nights. There are also live music nights from an array of acts, including Something About Simon: The Paul Simon Story from Gary Edward Jones, hip-hop reggae ska band The Tribe and singer-songwriter and guitarist Nick Harper.

Highlights of the autumn community offering include Take Part, a selection of activities and events for people aged 21 and under, including Wiltshire Creative's youth groups Stage 65 and SHIFT Social Club from the SHIFT Young Ambassadors (30 October) following the success of SHIFT Now and The Late SHIFT: Social. There will also be Audition Workshops for drama school applicants and fortnightly Youth Arts: Play Reading workshops throughout October and November.

In celebration of International Older People's Day on 1 October, Silver Salisbury will include the Jazz Social Afternoon Tea (30 September) offering afternoon tea, poetry and live performances of jazz classics in the beautiful setting of Salisbury Arts Centre. Silver Salisbury concludes on 2 October with The Parkinson Monologues, a live reading of local writer Jim Read's comic monologues about living with Parkinson's disease, and excerpts from his new project Let's Talk About Walking - observations about himself and Salisbury pedestrians before and after lockdowns.

Following the Summer Open Exhibition (8 July - 4 September), Art in the Arches returns to Salisbury Arts Centre for 2021 with a showcase of work celebrating local artists. The popular Friday Nights at Salisbury Arts Centre (Fridays throughout October and November) also return for 2021, with live music from local talent and open mic nights.

As well as an extensive programme of live events, there will be film screenings at Salisbury Playhouse of NT Live's Follies on 3 November and Nomadland on 10 November.

To book tickets for events and workshops, please visit https://www.wiltshirecreative.co.uk/whats-on/.