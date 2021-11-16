Wigmore Hall Announces Concerts For January–March 2022

Wigmore Hall, home to UK's largest classical music concert programme, rings in 2022 with 162 concerts from January to March.

Highlights from the rich and diverse offering include:

The African Concert Series Day

In a major collaboration with the African Concert Series, Wigmore Hall presents three concerts that showcase African art music for woodwind, the South African songbook, the South African double bass as well as piano music by African composers, performed by leading musicians including the double bassist Leon Bosch and two members of Kanneh-Mason family (5 February). The Artistic Director of the series is Nigerian-Romanian pianist Rebeca Omordia.

New Music

Composer/pianist Thomas Adès joins violinist Pekka Kuusisto for a recital including the UK premiere of Adès's Märchentänze (14 January)

Wigmore Hall's Composer in Residence Huw Watkins, clarinettist Matthew Hunt and violist Lawrence Power perform Watkins alongside Schumann, Kurtág and Bartók (21 January)

Experimental vocalist Elaine Mitchener performs works by 10 contemporary female composers on International Women's Day (8 March)

New music ensemble Apartment House performs an evening of avant-garde music including the UK premieres of works by Darya Zvezdina and Helmut Oehring (10 March)

Alexander Goehr 90th Birthday Celebration with Nash Ensemble featuring two World Premieres (22 March)

Wigmore Hall-BBC Radio 3 Lunchtime Concerts

Concerts by leading artists including soprano Elizabeth Watts (3 January), violinist Henning Kraggerud (10 January), soprano Sandrine Piau (17 January), pianist Elisabeth Brauss (24 January), tenor Stuart Jackson (31 January), violinist Barnabás Kelemen and cellist Nicolas Altstaedt (7 February), violinist Augustin Hadelich and pianist Charles Owen (14 February), soprano Dorothee Mields and fortepianist Tobias Koch (28 February), pianist Simon Trpčeski (7 March), pianist Ingrid Fliter (14 March), soprano Louise Alder (21 March), Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective (28 March)

Ensembles and Quartets

All 15 Shostakovich String Quartets to be performed over two days by the Carducci String Quartet (22, 23 January)

Takács Quartet returns to London to perform the Schumann Piano Quintet with pianist Aleksandar Madžar as well as strings quartets of Ravel, Dvorák (20 January) and the European Premiere of Stephen Hough's Les Six Rencontres (20 January)

Jerusalem Quartet continues its season-long Beethoven cycle (29 January; 16 February; 31 March)

Belcea Quartet and Quatuor Ebène join forces to perform the octets of Enescu and Mendelssohn (16, 17 January)

Nash Ensemble continues its Dame Myra Hess Celebration (15 January; 12, 13 February; 12 March)

Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective, featuring founders violinist Elena Urioste and pianist Tom Poster, returns to perform Coleridge-Taylor, Amy Beach, Florence Price and Elgar (18 March)

Manchester Camerata is joined by Wigmore Hall Artist in Residence saxophonist Jess Gillam for a programme including Daniel Kidane, Shostakovich and Glazunov (20 March)

Performances of baroque and early music by leading international ensembles including Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin (25 January), The English Concert (2 January), Gabrieli Consort & Players (10 January), Dunedin Consort (26 February), London Handel Players (7 February), Royal Academy of Music Baroque Soloists (28 March), The Sixteen (27 March), Solomon's Knot (6 March) and Tenebrae (8 February)

Piano

Martha Argerich and Sergei Babayan in a concert of two-piano music including Babayan's arrangements of Prokofiev's Romeo & Juliet, Eugene Onegin, Hamlet, The Queen of Spades and War & Peace (27 February)

Sir András Schiff and Quatuor Mosaïques present a 6-concert Haydn Festival featuring piano sonatas, piano trios and string quartets (28 February; 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 March)

Louis Lortie introduces to London young pianists from Belgium's Chapelle Reine Elisabeth, performing Liszt's two-piano arrangements of Beethoven's Symphonies Nos, 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 (7, 8 January)

Jean-Efflam Bavouzet continues his Debussy series in the context of both French and non-French traditions including music by Pierné, Decaux, Ravel as well as Liszt and Bartók (11, 13 January)

Christian Blackshaw celebrates Mozart's Birthday with an all-Mozart programme including five piano sonatas (27 January)

Benjamin Grosvenor, Wigmore Hall Artist in Residence, joins violinist Hyeyoon Park for a programme of Mozart, Webern, Debussy, Bartók and Schubert (15 February)

Solo recitals by Elisabeth Leonskaja (4 January), Kathryn Stott (29 January), Pavel Kolesnikov (3 February), Leon McCawley (9 March), Boris Giltburg (14 March) and Angela Hewitt (19 March)

Strings and Winds

Performances by leading violinists Joshua Bell (25 March), James Ehnes (6 February), Hilary Hahn (12 January), Alina Ibragimova (30 March), Janine Jansen (13 February), Leonidas Kavakos (24 January) and Gidon Kremer (20 February)

Violinist Christian Tetzlaff, Wigmore Hall Artist in Residence, join tenor Christian Prégardien, cellist Tanja Tetzlaff and pianist Lars Vogt for an all-Schumann concert (26 January)

Violinist Nicola Benedetti, cellist Leonard Elschenbroich and pianist Alexei Grynyuk perform programme of Schumann, Wolfgang Rihm and Brahms (24 February)

Cellist Alban Gerhardt and pianist Steven Osborne perform a programme of Shostakovich, Britten, Dutilleux and Brahms (15 March)

Cellist Gary Hoffman performs the complete Bach Cello Suites over one day (13 March)

Michael Collins celebrate his 60th Birthday with violinists Isabelle van Keulen and Laura Samuel, violist Philip Dukes, cellist Kristina Blaumane and pianist Michael McHale in a programme that includes the World Premiere of Robin Holloway's new work 'in the style of Brahms' (2 February)

Vocalists

Tenor Mark Padmore, Wigmore Hall Artist in Residence, joins pianist Imogen Cooper for a recital of Schumann, Hahn and Fauré (14 February)

Soprano Carolyn Sampson, countertenor Tim Mead join Wigmore Artist in Residence Arcangelo for a programme of Handel, Vivaldi and Bach (19 February)

Performances by baritone Benjamin Appl (18 February), soprano Claire Booth (11 January), mezzo-soprano Alice Coote (23 March), soprano Lucy Crowe (11 March), countertenor Iestyn Davies (28 January), baritone Stéphane Degout (7 March), bass-baritone Gerald Finley (9 January), mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnston (14 January) and countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński (10 February)

Wigmore Hall Learning Festival: Reflections

Wigmore Hall's annual learning festival returns with 7 events featuring musicians from Royal Academy of Music ensemble W1 Brass, the percussion group Beaten Track Ensemble, the two-guitar Miyabi Duo performing in a wide range of setting for the whole family to enjoy. From 'For Crying Out Loud!' for parents or carers and babies under 1 to an informal concert series for young people aged 16-25, first timing attendees are eligible to book half-price tickets. (9-19 February)