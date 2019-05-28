Wet Paint Present FALL PRETTIER At The Space

It's about Medea, the woman who killed her children. That says it all, doesn't it? Perhaps not.

Fall Prettier deconstructs and twists archetypal narratives about women, sexuality and race. Expect glitter, movement, catchy a cappella tunes, bouncing exercise balls, pregnant barbie dolls and ketchup. And, bubbling under the surface, the resilience and power of women in solidarity standing up against their prescribed storylines.

Fall Prettier is the latest play by performance maker and writer Therese Ramstedt (Mission Abort), and the first major project by Wet Paint - a new duo collaboration between Afro-German performer and theatre maker Zandile Darko and Swedish Ramstedt. Early versions of the work have been performed to great response at Arcola Theatre where it was programmed as part of new writing showcase PEN (Pennyworth Productions) and at Summerhall's Upper Church during the 2018 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Wet Paint set out to make work which is approachable yet daring, tackling urgent yet hard-to-talk-about topics with humour, boldness and vividly poetic fusion of movement and song with new writing responding to 'known' stories. With Fall Prettier, they face head-on the idea that our disagreement with social structures does not automatically exclude our complicity.

They ask the question: who can really claim ownership of another's story?

Fall Prettier by Wet Paint

The Space Theatre, Isle of Dogs

25, 26, 27, 28, 29 June, 7.30pm (press night 25 June, post show talk 27 June)

Saturday matinee 29 June, 2.30pm

Sunday 30 June, 4.30pm

Tickets: https://space.org.uk/event/fall-prettier/#tabs-booking



Written by Therese Ramstedt

Co-directed by Zandile Darko & Therese Ramstedt

Songs by Therese Ramstedt

Movement by Zandile Darko

Lighting by Will Abell

Performed by Zandile Darko, Laura Schuller, Helga Ragnars, Therese Ramstedt, Knut Olav Rygnestad





