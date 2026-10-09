West End Stars Will Perform Christmas Songs on JINGLE BELL ROCK UK Tour

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This Christmas, the biggest holiday hits are getting the full West End treatment. Kick-start the season with Jingle Bell Rock, a celebration full of Christmas songs. Opening on 22 November at Fareham Live, the show will tour to nine further venues through to 23 December 2026.

From Mariah Carey and Wham! to Slade and Bing Crosby, Jingle Bell Rock brings together everyone's favourites in one night out. Performed live by a cast of West End stars, this joyful show features the ultimate singalong classics, big vocals and major party-season energy.

Whether it's a family outing, a Christmas get-together with friends or a work night out, Jingle Bell Rock delivers all the fun, warmth and sparkle of the season in one unforgettable evening.

The cast of Jingle Bell Rock features a West End cast including Charlotte Rose Berecochea (Grease, Stephen Mulhurn’s Unbelievable Show), Hunter Berecochea (The Best of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, The Barricade Boys), Sinead Long (Abba Voyage, Hamilton, Sylvia), Stuart Maciver (Mamma Mia The Party!, Wicked, Evita), CIARAN RODGER (Les Misérables, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe) and George Tebbutt (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Les Misérables, The Who’s Tommy).

Each venue will welcome a local children's choir to celebrate the community and add an extra touch of festive magic to the evening.

Produced by Scott Garnham and Simon Schofield for Sisco Entertainment, the team behind The Best of Frankie Valli starring Peter Andre and a host of acclaimed live concert productions, Jingle Bell Rock arrives in UK theatres direct from the USA with one mission: to deliver two hours of pure yuletide cheer. The show has choreography by Chrissy Dahlen, musical direction by Victoria Calver and musical supervision by James Doughty.

Tour Dates

22 Nov 2026 - Fareham Live

26 Nov 2026 - Swansea Brangwyn Hall

3 Dec 2026 - Felixstowe Spa Pavilion

4 Dec 2026 - Croydon Fairfield Halls

6 Dec 2026 - Cheltenham Town Hall

17 Dec 2026 - Kirklees Town Hall

18 Dec 2026 - Eastbourne Congress

19 Dec 2026 - Blackpool Opera House

21 Dec 2026 - Newcastle O2 City Hall

23 Dec 2026 - William Aston Hall, Wrexham

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 18 Hrs 15 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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