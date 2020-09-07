West End Stars Gallop To Exeter Racecourse

The event takes place on Saturday 17th October 2020.

On Saturday 17th October 2020 West End Stars are taking their talents to Exeter Racecourse with the previously sold out West End meets Animation and West End Extravaganza.

Appearing will be: David Ribi (Channel 5 Milkshake), Emma Hatton (Wicked), Jason Leigh Winter (Kinky Boots), Lauren Varnham (Gypsy), Lucy St. Louis (Motown), Matt Croke (Aladdin) And Romanie Jija-Walker (School of Rock)

Scott Hayes will be Musical Director.

West End meets Animation is a drive in concert for all the family, where David Ribi, Lauren Varnham and their West End friends take the audience on a journey filled with songs from everyone's favourite animation movies, resulting in finding a much loved Princess.

And West End Extravaganza is a glittering drive in concert where all the cast will execute a realm of current and classic Musical Theatre hits, whilst letting the audience in on a thing or two about life behind the scenes in London's West End Theatres.

JoMac Productions Director Andrew McArthur says "It is incredibly important that we try our hardest to support the arts and everyone in it as much as possible." Therefore, JoMac Productions are pleased to be raising money for the Acting for Others Charity at this event.

Having successfully sold out previously JoMac Productions is delighted to extend these live performances to the South West with new locations to be released in due course.

West End Meets Animation LIVE 17-10-20 2pm

West End Extravaganza LIVE 17-10-20 6pm

To book tickets follow this link

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You