Watford's The Stage In The Park Announces Final Full Line Up And Guest Appearances

The Stage in the Park has now announced the full programme for the open-air performances in Watford's Cassiobury Park this July. The programme mixes musical theatre, comedy, live music, and in conversation events from some of the biggest stage stars in the UK today, to ensure there is something for all the family.

Additions to the programme include singer, pianist, songwriter and acclaimed star of Stilgoe In The Shed: Joe Stilgoe, musical love letter to Elton John It's A Little Bit Funny, and David Walliams' bestselling children's book Mr Stink live on stage.

The line up includes shows from London's West End; Adam Kay's This is Going To Hurt Live, Olivier Award Winning Showstoppers the improvised musical and West End in the Park, a night of musicals with Kerry Ellis, Oliver Tompsett, Nadim Naarman and Siubhan Harrison. Straight out of your TV and onto the stage see Basil Brush, Sooty, Magical Bones from Britain's Got Talent, CBeebies' Katy Ashworth and a one-person homage to Friends!

Local focus comes in the form of Watford Palace Theatre's new Young Company, supported by the Garfield Weston Foundation; The Staves (supported by Mohair); An Evening With Electric Umbrella; and Bring the Laughter, a mixed bill of British Asian comedy hosted by Tommy Sandhu, in collaboration with locally based theatre company Rifco Arts.

The site is picturesque spot in Cassiobury park, it boasts a large stage facing the famous cedar tree and a range of seating options to make sure all visitors feel comfortable. The venue will have a relaxed and inclusive vibe, and audiences can book a socially distanced spot in the venue and chose to bring their own seats, blankets and cushions or hire a bubble of seats provided by the venue. A range of local food and drink vendors, with a fully licensed bar, complete the whole experience to make it a pleasure from start to finish. Please see the website for full information on all COVID safety precautions and safeguarding details.

The Stage in the Park is a brand-new open-air venue with a socially distanced capacity of 500 people in the heart of award winning Cassiobury Park. Co-producing with Watford Palace Theatre and Watford Borough Council are West End theatre makers and Watford residents Harlequin Theatricals.

Daniel Clarkson of Harlequin Theatricals and Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Watford Palace Theatre Brigid Larmour in a joint statement say "We're so excited to be able to share the fantastic acts in our 'Stage In the Park' line up! From music, to comedy, to family favourites and spectacular theatre, we're bringing you great household names as well as impressive homegrown talent. So whether you're looking for an entertaining treat for the kids, beers and belly laughs or just some food for the soul, there really is something for everyone! We can't wait to safely welcome you all to join us for a magical, memorable summer at Stage In the Park!"

Elected Mayor of Watford, Peter Taylor adds "We are very pleased to support Stage in the Park so residents of all ages can enjoy the theatre experience safely again after such a long absence. Coming together as a community to enjoy the performing arts is such a valued part of our lives in Watford and one we have very much missed. Thanks to Watford Palace Theatre and the Stage in the Park team for putting such a wonderful and varied programme together for us all to enjoy. I am looking forward to taking part."

Watford Palace Theatre inspires and entertains through inventive, ambitious and inclusive drama, new plays, musicals, dance and family shows; free outdoor festivals; diverse stand-up; and a much-loved traditional pantomime. It reflects its diverse communities, and fully represents women, both onstage and behind the scenes whilst celebrating and developing creativity and skill in the community and with young people. The theatre's locally produced shows and home-grown talent have toured nationally and internationally, been seen on BBC iPlayer, won awards and transferred to the West End. Recent productions include Alan Bennett's Talking Heads; an all-female Gaslight; the UK's first African-American Glass Menagerie; and Ayckbourn's Absurd Person Singular. World premieres include musicals Miss Meena & the Masala Queens and I Capture the Castle, and plays good dog by Arinze Kene, Poppy+George by Diane Samuels, Coming Up by Neil d'Souza, Jefferson's Garden by Timberlake Wertenbaker, and Jumpers for Goalposts by Tom Wells, Creative Associates are central to WPT's vision: they include Resident Partner Company Rifco Theatre Company, and tiata fahodzi.

Learn more at Stageinthepark.co.uk.