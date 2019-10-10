Watermill Theatre announces casting for A Mini Summer Night's Dream and The Prince And The Pauper.

A Mini Summer Night's Dream

Three actors unlock Shakespeare's enchanting play in a fast-paced 75-minute production with live music.

The Watermill Ensemble return with A Mini Summer Night's Dream, a fast and funny, high-octane version of Shakespeare's Dream which will play from 4th to 8th November at the venue before embarking on a tour to schools and village halls in the South.

Midsummer's night. The costume store backstage at a theatre. Things begin to come alive...

Sprites, fairies and young lovers collide in Shakespeare's beguiling comedy of magic and mischief. Over the course of a single night, hearts are broken, vows are made and dreams are chased. With change in the air and emotions more fickle than ever before, who will the lovers' hearts be promised to when the dawn sun rises?

The versatile cast of three features Simran Hunjun, Rosalind Lailey and Tom Sowinski.

Director Robert Kirby said, 'I'm delighted to be working on this exciting and fast-paced 75 minute version of Shakespeare's Dream. With 3 multi-talented, gender blind cast actors we'll be bringing a story of 4 lovers, 6 mechanicals and umpteen fairies to life. It's a thrilling challenge that feels completely fitting for the world of the play, unlocking and enhancing an innate textual energy that allows us to see and hear the relationships in a new and ever more relevant light. I'd love audiences from age 9 to 90 to feel like they've been tumbled into the madness with us and to relish in a little bit of magic!'

The Watermill Ensemble was formed in 2017. Defined by a collaborative approach to rehearsals with actors treated as artistic equals, The Watermill Ensemble combine actor-musicianship with Shakespeare's classic text to create new versions of the plays that are bold, fresh and beguiling for a younger audience.

There will be a free post-show Q&A following performances from Tuesday to Friday.

This production will tour to schools following the run at The Watermill. For more information about the tour call 01635 570927.

The Sackler Trust, Principal Supporter of The Watermill Schools Touring Programme.

The Prince And The Pauper



A magical, musical tale of dreams, ambition and friendship.

The Watermill Theatre's Christmas show, The Prince and The Pauper is a lively new adaptation by Chinonyerem Odimba of Mark Twain's classic story of confused identities with music and lyrics by Tarek Merchant.

Featuring a multi-talented cast of actor-musicians, The Prince and The Pauper is directed by The Watermill's Associate Director Abigail Pickard Price. The show is designed by Katie Lias, with lighting design by Tom White and sound design by Philip Matejtschuk. The Prince and The Pauper is suitable for ages 4+.

The full cast is David Fallon (The Prince), Stacey Ghent (Bette), Loren O'Dair (Nan), Anne-Marie Piazza (Lady Whatsit), Tendai Rinomhota (The Pauper) and Hayden Wood (Father Canty/The King).

Two young dreamers with very different lives long for change. The Prince is bored of royal life, of endless parties and rules and grown-ups. Most of all, he hates the grown-ups and wishes he had friends his own age to play with. Outside the palace walls in the bustling streets of London, a young girl who loves to play music and dance, dreams of escaping her humble life to perform for the finest people in the city.



When their two worlds collide, the Prince and the Pauper embark on a thrilling adventure beyond their wildest imaginations. Switching places to live each other's lives, will they ever be the same again?

Director Abigail Pickard Price said 'Mark Twain's novel sits on the cusp of a fairy tale. A story that feels steeped in history but full of magic. This magic will transform The Watermill stage into London Town with six actor-musicians bringing the world of a young pair, the Prince and the Pauper to life and taking us from the Palace to the East End of London. Uniting this pair is a love of music, the want to play and a passion for beautiful songs. This music allows for an adventure of mistaken identity, with many a talking dog, pickpocket and lively character to meet along the way!'

Chinonyerem Odimba is a playwright, director and poet. Her writing credits include Joanne and Amongst the Reeds (Clean Break at The Yard); Twist, a modern version of Oliver Twist (Theatre Centre); Medea (Bristol Old Vic) and We Too, Are Giants (Kiln Theatre) and Princess & the Hustler which toured the UK for Eclipse Theatre/Bristol Old Vic/Hull Truck. Her play Unknown Rivers will open as part of Hampstead Theatre's Downstairs season this month. Chinonyerem is the Writer-in-Residence at Live Theatre/Northumbria University for 2018/2019. Her work has been shortlisted for several awards including the Adrienne Benham Award, Alfred Fagon Award, and the Bruntwood Playwriting Award. She is the joint winner for the 2018 Sonia Friedman Award for a new play How to Walk on the Moon written for C4/Talawa Theatre. She also writes for radio, and a new 30-minute Television drama for 4Stories/Channel 4 is currently in production.





