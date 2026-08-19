Video: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Cast Releases New Song Megamix Video

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The cast of the new revival of Little Shop of Horrors have been revealed in action together for the first time in a brand new, specially created Little Shop Megamix.

A video takes audiences behind the scenes of the production's journey so far, from the show's original announcement in February, through events and appearances across the year, culminating in exclusive studio footage of the full cast coming together to record the brand new Megamix.

Created especially for the new production, the Megamix brings together some of the show's most loved numbers in one irresistible mashup, including “Little Shop of Horrors”, “Dentist!”, “Somewhere That's Green” and “Don't Feed the Plants”, giving audiences their first taste of the sound, energy and company behind the new revival.

The first look and listen arrives as excitement around the production continues to build, with ALL performances throughout September at Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre now SOLD OUT and performances at Liverpool Playhouse selling fast.

The cast features EastEnders legend and Strictly Come Dancing Finalist Maisie Smith in her first musical theatre role, starring as the iconic Audrey for the Manchester run at Hope Mill Theatre (Friday 25 September to Sunday 29 November), Emmerdale's Jessie Elland takes over the role at Liverpool

Playhouse (Thursday 3 December to Saturday 9 January 2027), Brookside legend and Liverpool favourite Michael Starke, Hollyoaks star Ben Yates and West End star Jed Berry, with Rio Maye, Gabrielle Davina Smith and Psalsms-Nissi Myers-Reid and an ensemble featuring Ella Howlett, Joseph Peacock, Nathen Scott, Kai Cameron Jay.

The sensational West End cast is under the direction and choreography of Tony Award and Olivier Award nominated SIX choreographer Carrie Anne Ingrouille.

Set and costume design is by the multi award-winning Morgan Large (Sister Act & Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium).

Audrey II will be brought spectacularly to life through four specially commissioned puppets created by acclaimed creature maker Robert Allsopp, whose work spans the Wicked movies and some of Doctor Who's most extraordinary creatures.

Musical Supervisor Paul Schofield, Lighting Designer Rory Beaton, Sound Designer Kelsh Buckman-Drage, Musical Director Ben Barrow, Casting Director Rob Kelly, General Management Thomas Hopkins Productions.

Megamix Videographer: Adam Nightingale

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