TROUBLE WITH KIDS to Open at Hope Mill Theatre Manchester

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Award-winning comedian Ben Nickless will bring his new play Trouble With Kids to Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester from February 17-28, 2027.

Written, directed and produced by Nickless, who will also appear in the production, Trouble With Kids is a new comedy exploring fertility, fame, family and friendship through two best friends whose lives have taken very different paths.

The cast will include Lee Latchford-Evans (Steps, & Juliet), Janice Connolly (Phoenix Nights), Nickless (Britain's Got Talent), Stephanie Dooley (BBC's Riot Women), Steve Royle (The Last Laugh), Linzi Matthews (Blood Brothers), Siobhan Phillips (Rita, Sue & Bob Too), Mark J. Olszewski (The Full Monty) and Ray Taylor as Bobby.

The play follows Will and Marc, best friends who both have careers in show business. Will is a wealthy and famous national treasure whose marriage is being strained by infertility, while Marc is a working comedian balancing a wife and children with a career that is beginning to fall apart. As their lives intersect both onstage and off, the play considers what it means to "have it all" and what remains when life does not go according to plan.

"I'm so happy to be bringing Trouble With Kids to the Hope Mill Theatre," Nickless said. "It's such a beautiful, intimate theatre and Manchester audiences have always been incredible.

"The play is all based on real life events that will relate to anyone with kids or trying to have kids, it is full of comedy with a touch of heart. The cast is incredible and they are all exceptionally strong comedy performers and familiar faces from TV and theatre.

"The individual characters are the real strength to what is an extraordinary story. I'm so excited, slightly nervous but I really can't wait for everyone to see it."

Trouble With Kids is produced by Ben Nickless in association with Edward J Productions.

Performances will run Wednesday, February 17 through Saturday, February 28, 2027 at Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester. Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m., with 2:30 p.m. matinees on February 21 and 28. Tickets range from £25 to £37.50.

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