Video: Backstage with Trevor Nelson at Royal Albert Hall

Royal Albert Hall is giving viewers a backstage pass into Trevor Nelson with a host of special guests performing re-imagined and re-scored Soul and RnB tracks, with BBC Concert Orchestra and Kingdom Choir, conducted by Troy Miller at the Royal Albert Hall.

Travor Nelson's Soul Christmas returned to Royal Albert Hall on 16 December. Go behind the scenes with extra special guests Kimberley Davis, Tony Momrelle, Kenny Thomas and Kathy Sledge.

Check out the video here!

About Trevor Nelson

Nelson is an English DJ and presenter. As a pioneer in the urban music scene, he set up his Madhatter Soul Sound System in the 80s. Nelson started his broadcasting career on the fledgling London's Kiss FM, helping the station become legal and gain a licence in 1990. Nelson was both a daytime DJ and director. In 1996, Nelson moved to BBC Radio 1 to present the first ever national R 'n' B show, The Rhythm Nation and a year later began the first ever R&B Chart Show on a Saturday afternoon. Nelson stayed at Radio 1 until 2013.

From 2007 Nelson presented the Breakfast Show on the newly launched BBC Radio 1Xtra and in 2008 launched a weekly soul show on BBC Radio 2 whilst also presenting shows on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 1Xtra. July 2019 Trevor Nelson’s Rhythm Nation began broadcasting four nights a week on BBC Radio 2, replacing his Wednesday evening soul show.

Nelson currently broadcasts across two radio networks. Trevor’s Soul Nation airs Mon-Thurs 10pm-12am on BBC R2. He also has a weekly Sunday show on BBC R1 Xtra from 11am-1pm. He previously presented weekdays, Monday to Friday 10:00am until 13:00 show on BBC Radio 1Xtra between 2008 and 2016.

In 2010 he was awarded with the special gold lifetime achievement award for his services to broadcasting, at the Sony Radio Academy Awards.

From January 2025 Trevor will take over the weekday afternoon show 2-4pm on BBC Radio 2, replacing Scott Mills due to him moving to The Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

