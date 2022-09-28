Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vernon Kay Will Appear in CINDERELLA at Wycombe Swan

Performances run 9 â€“ 31 December.

Sep. 28, 2022 Â 

TV and Radio Icon Vernon Kay will make his stage and pantomime debut this year starring as Dandini in Wycombe Swan's magical family pantomime Cinderella which runs from 09 - 31 December.

Much-loved household favourite Vernon Kay is best known for his many appearances on TV and Radio. Following a career in modelling Kay first appeared on our screens in 2000 presenting Channel 4's T4, followed by a ten-year takeover of ITV's All Star Family Fortunes at the same time presenting shows including; Just the Two of Us, Beat the Star, The Whole 19 Yards, Splash! 1000 Heartbeats, Drive and Game of Talents.

Vernon presented his own BBC Radio 1 and Radio X shows and is a regular stand in on BBC Radio 2. He's also the main presenter for the live coverage of Formula E for English speaking territories and platforms around the world. In 2020, Kay finished in third place on the twentieth series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!. Over the last year Vernon has regularly presented slots on ITV's This Morning.

Vernon tells us "I am beyond excited to be playing Dandini in Cinderella and I'm gonna give this everything I've got. Having done TV and radio for the last 25 years this will be a totally new experience for me, I love testing myself and trying new things and being a massive panto fan, I can't think of a better way to make my stage debut.

We're a family of panto lovers, my two daughters, Tess and I go every year- it's a steadfast family tradition- so when the option came for me to be in one my girls said 'Dad you have to do it' and I couldn't have agreed more! I love the romance, the slapstick - the whole lot. It's also where 'Dad jokes' rule and I'm the king of the Dad joke!

We've visited the Wycombe Swan panto a number of times as a family so it's great to be here at one of my local venues. I love Christmas, I could do it every day and I'm hugely proud to be a part of people's festive celebrations. I'm looking forward to every performance, just getting out there and enjoying the ride with everyone!"

Fiona Martin, Theatre Director at the Wycombe swan says:

'We're thrilled to be able to share this exciting news and can't wait to welcome Vernon to our stage for his first ever panto experience! We know that his cheeky wit and fantastic energy will be a huge hit with families, I think his local knowledge will also make for some hilarious gags too!

This year, our spectacular family pantomime will also be premiering a dazzling digital set. With this exciting addition of Vernon Kay to our glittering cast, Cinderella really will be the best ball in town and a show like nothing we've seen before!'

Poor Cinderella works night and day but dreams of a very different life and with an invitation to the royal ball it looks as if her wish may be granted. Will her Wicked Stepsisters succeed in ruining Cinderella's dreams of happiness, or will her Fairy Godmother and loyal friend Buttons be able to thwart their devilish plans? Pop on your glad-rags and come along to the ball to find out!

Don't miss your chance for the best seats in the house visit imaginetheatre.co.uk to book your tickets today.


