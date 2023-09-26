Van Morrison's Former Longtime Band Members Reunite For London Coliseum Show Celebrating His Music

By: Sep. 26, 2023

Van Morrison's former long-time band members reunite Senbla Concerts will present an evening of the Words and Music of Van Morrison as performed by The Van Morrison Alumni Band on December 6th at the London Coliseum.

The Van Morrison Alumni Band, a repertoire company unlike any other, features the musicians who played thousands of concerts and recorded hundreds of songs with Van Morrison, over a period of transition when Van Morrison was making some of his most successful and loved albums including 1995's million selling “Days Like This” and 1997's “The Healing Game”.

The evening will be curated and hosted by saxophonist and broadcaster Leo Green, who played on seven albums by Van Morrison and appeared on stages with him all over the world.

Choosing from over 44 studio albums the concert will feature the works from throughout Van Morrison's career, some of which are very rarely heard live in concert.

Leo Green says: "This will be a real honour and a great joy for this group of musicians to come together for one night only as part of this celebration of the words and music of Van Morrison - I can't wait.”

Van Morrison says: “These songs are meant to be sung and heard and I am really happy that Leo is carrying the torch.”

This extraordinary event promises to transport audiences through decades of timeless music, offering a rare opportunity to witness these exceptional musicians in action.

The Van Morrison Alumni Band is a group of all-star musicians, who have between them accompanied Van Morrison in more than 1400 concerts around the world and have amassed more than 500 recordings credits on the singer's albums dating back several decades and include:

Leo Green (Sax), Matt Holland (Trumpet), Alec Dankworth (Bass), Robin Aspland (Piano), Ralph Salmins (Drums) and will be joined by: Al Cherry (Guitar), Mim Grey (Vocals), Wayne Hernandes (Vocals).

www.thevanmorrisonalumniband.com




