VIDEO: Watch an All New Trailer For STONES IN HIS POCKETS at the Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre have today released the official trailer for the 25th Anniversary production of Marie Jones' award-winning tragicomedy Stones in His Pockets, which is now running in Cirencester until 22 August.

Check out the trailer below!

The comedy, which received the 2001 Olivier Awards for Best New Comedy, follows a small village in rural Ireland as it is turned upside down by the arrival of a Hollywood studio to film the latest historical blockbuster. Told through the eyes of local lads Charlie Conlon and Jake Quinn, who are employed as extras, it soon becomes clear that Tinseltown's romanticised dream of Ireland is a long way from reality.

The 25th Anniversary production stars Shaun Blaney as Jake Quinn and Gerard McCabe as Charlie Conlon with direction by Matthew McElhinney, design by Gregor Donnelly, choreography by Fleur Mellor, lighting design by Sam Rowcliffe-Tanner, sound design and original composition by Harry Smith, AV design by Benjamin Collins and Alex Tabrizi and Denise Cleal as costume supervisor.

The Barn Theatre, which last year installed a state-of-the-art ventilation system, is currently running at reduced capacity with booking groups being separated by Perspex screens and staff wearing face coverings. Audience members are encouraged to wear face coverings when at the venue and check in with the NHS Test & Trace app.

Tickets are now on sale from £11.50 at barntheatre.org.uk.