VIDEO: The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury's 'The Mother Goose Party Political Broadcast'

Article Pixel Dec. 11, 2019  

This week, The Marlowe in Canterbury launched a parody video The Mother Goose Party Political Broadcast, which has already reached more than 45,000 people on social media.

The video features Ben Roddy as pantomime dame Mother Goose, vying for last-minute votes to "Be your next prime minister."

With great fun comes great responsibility and in order to promote the video on Facebook, The Marlowe's Head Of Marketing, Ben Travis, was told he had to first register as a political advertiser - which involved sending a copy of his driver's license to Facebook's headquarters.

"We appealed the decision and said that it was a parody, but we still had to go through the process for Mother Goose," he said. "We're glad that Facebook are doing the checks that they need to do and we're delighted that Mother Goose is now officially recognised as a political candidate."

Mother Goose runs at The Marlowe until Sunday 12 January.



