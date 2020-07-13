VIDEO: Neil Sean Meets Composer George Fenton to Discuss MRS. HENDERSON PRESENTS
Musician and composer George Fenton sat down with celebrity interviewer and theatre historian Neil Sean to chat about his new album and massive back catalogue.
In this clip George discusses with Neil how he came to write not just the music for the film version of the hit movie "Mrs Henderson Presents" which starred Dame Judi Dench, but also how he and his collaborator Simon Chamberlain came up with the music for the well-loved stage version as well.
Check out the video below!
