VIDEO: Liza Pulman and German Singer Max Raabe Duet on 'Willst Du Bei Mir Bleiben'

Singer and comedienne, Liza Pulman has teamed up with the legendary million-selling German artist, Max Raabe to duet on his song, Willst Du Bei Mir Bleiben (Will You Stay Beside Me).

The song, taken from his 2018 award-winning album Der Perfekte Moment, has been re-interpreted into an intimate and achingly beautiful duet; with two unique voices that marry together in perfect harmony. With shades of the smoky Parisienne feel of a Jacques Loussier arrangement.

The track also features both the internationally acclaimed classical pianist Simon Lepper and the highly sought-after jazz drummer, Ian Thomas and was produced at Real World Studios by the veteran producer Chris Porter. It is a song that will stay with you from the very first moment you hear it.

The track forms part of Liza Pulman's new album The Heart Of It, which is due for release in spring 2021, coinciding with her rescheduled dates at London's iconic Riverside Studios, running for seven nights from Monday 19 to Sunday 25 April 2021, tickets are on sale soon.

Liza Pulman commented: "I first fell in love with the German superstar Max Raabe when Dillie Keane and I were taken as a joint birthday present by our friend and Fascinating Aida colleague, Adele Anderson, to see him perform live with his Palast Orchester at the Shepherd's Bush Empire. As a long-time fan of The Comedian Harmonists (the 1920's & 30's German close harmony group, from whom Max borrows so respectfully) I was immediately beguiled by his unique voice and his great sense of this golden period.

As the years have followed, I have bought and worn out every CD he has produced and admire so much his ability to marry the old with the new. On his 2017 album, Der Perfekte Moment, he collaborated with German singer/songwriter and record producer, Annette Humpe to produce the achingly beautiful Willst Du Bei Mir Bleiben (Will You Stay Beside Me) and I was beyond thrilled when he agreed to record a new version of it with me for my forthcoming album.

My musical director Joe Atkins and I immediately went to work creating an arrangement that would sit well in our musical world and I very much hope you enjoy it? It has been a real honour to work on this beautiful song and to join forces with this remarkable singer. In these emotionally challenging waters, there are times when really only a love song will do."

Liza has also recently released an EP featuring four tracks from the forthcoming album, Unchained Melody, My Favorite Year, I've Got A Feeling I'm Falling and Bye Bye Blackbird.

Max Raabe appears courtesy of Deutsche Grammophon.

