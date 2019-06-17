VIDEO: Kirstie Davis and Gregor Donnelly Talk DADDY LONG LEGS at the Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre recently announced its production of Daddy Long Legs!

The theatre's autumn season opens with the theatre's first stage musical for 2019, the award winning Daddy Long Legs. The show is based on the classic novel by Jean Webster that inspired the 1955 movie starring Fred Astaire.

The musical, with music and lyrics by Paul Gordon and a book by John Caird, is set in turn-of-the-century New England and tells the story of orphan Jerusha Abbott and her mysterious benefactor who agrees to send her to college, who she dubs 'Daddy Long Legs' after seeing his elongated shadow.

Below, watch Kirstie Davis (Director) and Gregor Donnelly (Designer) discuss the production!

Daddy Long Legs runs Wednesday 2 October - Saturday 2 November 2019. FOr more information, visit https://barntheatre.org.uk/.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You