VAULT Creative Arts Announce Programme Of New Opportunities

VAULT Creative Arts, producers of VAULT Festival, the UK's leading independent showcase of live performance, today announced an ambitious programme of new opportunities to find, nurture and support writers, directors, and live performance makers at a time when opportunities have been greatly diminished.

Driven by the mission to increase access, diversity, and pathways to participation in the creative arts, the programme will provide opportunities to new, early and mid-career playwrights directors, and live performance makers, particularly from under represented backgrounds. The programme of opportunities will run throughout 2021 and will culminate in VAULT Festival's anticipated return in January 2022.

The programme is being supported by WarnerMedia, the leading media and entertainment company which is committed to increasing access to and driving participation in the creative industries.

The programme will be composed of three initiatives to discover, develop, and nurture talent:

1. VAULT FIVE - Launching in April 2021, VAULT FIVE is a nine-month mentorship programme that offers early and mid-career live performance makers a unique opportunity to hone their skills, expand their reach, and forge connections that will help elevate their careers. With the support of experienced mentors and industry professionals, participants will gain insight into top level live performance making. It will also help develop the expertise needed to create more ambitious work, developing the performance makers' practice.

2. VAULT New Directors Programme - The VAULT New Directors Programme is an eight-week course providing six participants with a comprehensive introduction to theatre and stage directing. The course will be led by award winning director and Artistic Director of The Thelmas, Madelaine Moore (The Old Vic 12, 2020/2021). The programme will also feature guest speakers sharing insights on bringing a play from 'page to stage'. Participants will gain hands-on directing experience collaborating with VAULT's existing New Writers Programme.

3. VAULT New Writers Programme - Now in its fourth year, the VAULT New Writers Programme will offer six participants a comprehensive introduction into writing for the stage. Led by award winning writer and Executive Director of The Thelmas, Guleraana Mir - the programme is supported by leading theatre publishers and performing rights agents Nick Hern Books. Alongside weekly classes with expert guest speakers, participants will also receive mentorship and support to develop an original, full length play.

Participants from the New Writers Programme and New Directors Programme will collaborate on a piece of theatre which will be performed at a showcase event at the end of the programme.

Andy George, Director of VAULT Festival and VAULT Creative Arts, said:

"It's vital for us to be supporting and championing new, early, and mid-career artists and makers, especially as we begin to move beyond a devastatingly challenging period. We want to put creativity at the heart of our everyday lives, and open doors to careers previously closed by the pandemic and historical barriers. We want to give people the confidence and skills they need to thrive and flourish."

Information about all opportunities, including application packs and important dates, can be found at www.vaultfestival.com/opportunities.