Upcoming Performances Revealed For emilyn claid, UNTITLED

Emilyn is a queer performer in her eighth decade, with a career as a choreographer, writer, director and teacher stretching back to the 1960s. In emilyn claid, UNTITLED, her first solo work in 20 years, she welcomes the fears of endings, teasing with what it means to bow out, the irony of living in an old body and what's real and what's imagined.

Combining movement and theatre, staged choreography, and playful, improvised interactions, Emilyn faces queering and ageing with dark humour, undercut with moments of pathos. As she transforms between hunter and creature, therapist and diva, cruising and crumbling, a collage of personal stories and self-directed choreography emerges, interwoven with devised material created collaboratively with Heidi Rustgaard, Florence Peake and Joseph Mercier.

emilyn claid, UNTITLED is a co-presentation with Fringe! Queer Film & Arts Fest. Commissioned by The Place with support from Siobhan Davies Dance.

Upcoming performances

Sat 26 Aug Duckie

Sat 23 Sept The Place

Sat 21st Oct Chapter Arts Centre

Credits

Choreographic contributions: Heidi Rustgard & Florence Peake

Artistic collaborator: Joseph Mercier

Designer: Shanti Freed

Dramaturgy: Martin Hargreaves

Music: 'Visible', Planningtorock (commissioned score)

'Macarthur Park', Donna Summer

Lighting Design: Rachel Shipp