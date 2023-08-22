Upcoming Performances Revealed For emilyn claid, UNTITLED

Learn more about the upcoming performances here!
Emilyn is a queer performer in her eighth decade, with a career as a choreographer, writer, director and teacher stretching back to the 1960s. In emilyn claid, UNTITLED, her first solo work in 20 years, she welcomes the fears of endings, teasing with what it means to bow out, the irony of living in an old body and what's real and what's imagined.
Combining movement and theatre, staged choreography, and playful, improvised interactions, Emilyn faces queering and ageing with dark humour, undercut with moments of pathos. As she transforms between hunter and creature, therapist and diva, cruising and crumbling, a collage of personal stories and self-directed choreography emerges, interwoven with devised material created collaboratively with Heidi Rustgaard, Florence Peake and Joseph Mercier.
emilyn claid, UNTITLED is a co-presentation with Fringe! Queer Film & Arts Fest. Commissioned by The Place with support from Siobhan Davies Dance.
Sat 26 Aug Duckie
Sat 23 Sept The Place
Sat 21st Oct Chapter Arts Centre
Choreographic contributions: Heidi Rustgard & Florence Peake
Artistic collaborator: Joseph Mercier
Designer: Shanti Freed
Dramaturgy: Martin Hargreaves
Music: 'Visible', Planningtorock (commissioned score)
'Macarthur Park', Donna Summer
Lighting Design: Rachel Shipp
