Untitled Returns in 2020 For a New Series of Writers' Salons Events

Writers' platform Untitled, which was founded last year, is pleased to announce the return of the salon for 2020 with their fourth event in their Writers' Salon series. Scheduled to take place on Thursday, 2 April 2020 at The Curtain Hotel in Old Street, Untitled will be welcoming ten underrepresented writers to share their work in front of a live audience.

Co-founder, Ollie Charles recently said: "We were so pleased by the reception last year for Untitled by writers, audience members and the publishing industry. There are plenty of schemes being put into action to amplify and empower the voices of underrepresented writers, and we are excited that Untitled is doing all it can to share the work of these fantastic writers."

As well as showcasing work from writers, Untitled also worked with underrepresented visual artists who took over the front cover of the programmes for each of their events - simply responding to the word 'untitled'. Artists involved included Oliver Stephenson (Insta: @artist_oliver), Pablo Saura (Insta: @pabosaura) and Nida Bhunnoo (Insta: @nidachudraws).

"There is still a lot to be done throughout the industry," comments Lampard, "To be able to give a safe and intimate space to writers is only the first part, but this year we hope to engage with publishers, agents, students and teachers to help make those connections needed to really incite change."

A recent article written by Candice Carty-Williams for The Guardian* notes that following the results of a survey looking at diversity in U.S. publishing, the industry was overwhelmingly white (76%). "In terms of gender, there are 74% cis women and 23% cis men running the show, with the remaining 3% made up of those who are non-binary, trans or intersex. A full 81% of the industry are heterosexual, and 89% of those surveyed are able-bodied."

The writers involved in the next Salon include: Elizabeth Lovett, Emily Cecil Dennett, Erica Gillingham, Gabrielle Johnson, Ruby Martin, Seren Thomas, Sherise Blackman, Shiri Shah, Soft Punch Poetry and Yvonne Litschel.

The Untitled Writers' Salon will take place on Thursday, 2 April at The Curtain, where ten writers will be sharing their work in front of a live audience.

Free tickets are available now. Visit the website www.untitledwriting.co.uk or http://bit.ly/UntitledSalon4 to find out more.





