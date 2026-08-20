Underbelly's Big Brain Tumour Benefit Raises £20,000 for Cancer Research

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Underbelly's 8th Annual Big Brain Tumour Benefit has raised £20,000 for Professor Richard Gilbertson's lab at The Cancer Research Centre in Cambridge, helping to fund new treatments for the most aggressive forms of brain tumours in children.

This year's star-studded lineup included performances from Nish Kumar, Rhys James, Rosie Jones, Larry Dean, Catherine Bohart, Emmanuel Sonubi, Felicity Ward and Justin Moorhouse.

Underbelly created the Big Brain Tumour Benefit in 2017 following co-founder Ed Bartlam's son Alfie being diagnosed with Ependymoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. Alfie passed away two years later, at the age of seven. 100% of the profits from the Big Brain Tumour Benefit will be donated to Professor Richard Gilbertson's lab to fund brain cancer research.

Ed Bartlam, Underbelly's co-founder said, "I am so grateful to everyone who attended Underbelly's 8th annual Big Brain Tumour Benefit last night, and to the fantastic line up of comedians who gave their time and talent to make it such a success. It's incredible that as a community we have raised more than £20,000, with all of the funds going to Professor Richard Gilbertson's lab and directly funding cutting-edge tumour prevention and treatment."

Brain tumours are the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in people under 40. They shorten life expectancy by an average of 27 years, the most of any cancer. Despite this, brain tumour research is underfunded compared to many other cancers.

The principal aim of Professor Richard Gilbertson's Lab is to improve the accuracy of brain tumour classification and treatment, with a particular focus on children's brain tumours. Their research involves conducting genomic analyses of brain tumours to identify cancer-causing abnormalities, and using that knowledge to develop effective new cancer cures through clinical trials of molecular targeted therapies.

Underbelly's Big Brain Tumour Benefit is a one-night-only show. For more information on the wider programme for the remainder of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, please visit the website here.

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