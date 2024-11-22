Underbelly Boulevard Soho Reveals Christmas Programme

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Underbelly Boulevard Soho has announced that the award-winning Edinburgh smash Big Gay Afterparty has had a Christmas makeover. Big Gay Christmas Party will be taking to the stage for one night only on 19th December.

Featuring the very best of London's cabaret scene this show promises to bring audiences a xxmas special hot enough to defrost Mariah Carey's Christmas pudding. The one and only Angel GAY-briel, “demonic David Bowie” Aidan Sadler will take audiences on a sleigh ride that'll have you following their shining star all the way to Heaven.

Indulge in an evening of fire breathing, sing-along anthems, death-defying circus stunts and sultry burlesque. Joining him will be the incredible cast of Burlesque stars Belle De Beauvoir and Cocoa Kink, Aerialist Zaki Musa and fire breather Sebastian Angelique.

Following on from the previously announced Autumn programme, the lineup for The Cocoa Butter Club Presents: A Festive Feast is also announced today. Taking to the stage on the 13th and 20th December will be Niash Fortune, Donna Divine, Ashleigh (The Majorettes), Zaki Musa, The Seifert Sisters, Demi Noire and Sadie Sinner.

The hottest burlesque performers in town have been joining songbird Oriana Curls as audiences pay tribute to 1950s and 60s for Bar Burlesque which will present an extra special Christmas extravaganza on 19th December starring Gracie Disgrace.

Underbelly Boulevard Soho is the perfect destination and creative hub in central London operating as a bar, restaurant, co-working space as well as the top venue in town to watch the very best in entertainment. With the celebrated restaurant Artusi quickly establishing itself as a firm favourite in the Soho restaurant scene, this is the place to be. As the bar provides an unrivalled array of the best cocktails, and drinks - it truly has everything to offer and is open every day from 12pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

The previously announced programme is continuing to cement Underbelly Boulevard Soho as the best place to catch incredible, out of this world performances from some of the top performers, comedians and cabaret stars across the UK. Award-winning magician and illusionist, Asi Wind is currently blowing audiences away with his critically acclaimed show Incredibly Human which is running until 5th January 2025.

Christmas is coming early to Underbelly Boulevard with the Duchess and queen of everyone's heart Diane Chorley kicking off festivities after her triumphant return to The National Theatre this summer. 80's songstress Diane Chorley is getting musical mastermind Milky, doting partner Ron and legendary band The Buffet, back together. For two magical, yuletide evenings she'll be throwing a Christmas extravaganza, packed full of her show stopping hits, festive classics and jaw dropping stories from her time as the star at the top of the 80's tree

Fan favourite podcast Pappy's Flatshare Slamdown is having a Christmas party and you're all invited! Pappy's Flatshare Slamdown is the hilarious panel game hosted by Pappy's and featuring amazing comedy guests.

Known for his jaw-dropping freestyle raps and quick wit, Chris Turner returns to London after a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe, with smash hit show Chris Turner: Childish. Viral sensation and all-around great guy Vittorio Angelone is one of comedy's fastest-rising stars and will bring a completely improvised stand-up show to the stage.

The award-winning Shoot From The Hip will return in January 2025 after a successful Underbelly Boulevard Soho debut and having made an enviable impression on the comedy scene in just 18 months, the hit comedy night CHUMP'S, will take up a residency starting in January, performing on the last Thursday of every month. Expect mixed bills presenting household names and the best new acts in stand-up comedy.

Kids Do Soho continues to bring the best shows to town, including winner of the Best Kids' Show at the 2024 Leicester Comedy Festival, Olaf Falafel's Stupidest Super Stupid Show So Far brings an hour of kid's comedy which will be the stupidest he has ever let trickle from his brain. Expect sausage birds, radioactive bogies and truth-telling cheese. Shelf: The Kids' Show opens the door to sketch comedy for children of all ages with songs, pranks and silliness as Rachel and Ruby use physical comedy and silly characters to share a fun way to explore emotions, friendship and shyness.

Christmas festivities for all the family are on offer with an incredible array of shows including Madame Chandelier's Opera Party for Kids and Bring Your Own Baby Comedy.

Winner of the Disability Champions Award 2023, Blue Badge Bunch is the perfect way to spend your afternoon, whatever your abilities and celebrating its 10 year anniversary with a West End debut is WiFi Wars: West End Xmas Spectacular. All the family can join Live At The Apollo's Ignacio Lopez (aka Juan Solo) as he presents Ignacio Lopez: Juan Solo's Excellent Adventures In Space - a daring journey through the galaxy in his rust bucket of a ship, the Millennial Falcon!



The offering at Underbelly Boulevard Soho is unique, serving as a dynamic coworking space, vibrant restaurant, and lively hub for events, featuring everything from cabaret to comedy shows. For more information on the programme and restaurant head to https://underbellyboulevard.com.

