UK Tour and Full Cast Announced for BOEING BOEING

London Classic Theatre today announced a new UK tour of Marc Camoletti's BOEING BOEING. Michael Cabot directs Nathalie Barclay (Gabriella), Jo Castleton (Bertha), Isabel Della-Porta (Gloria), Jessica Dennis (Gretchen), John Dorney (Bernard) and Paul Sandys (Robert) in a translation by Beverley Cross and Francis Evans.

The production opens at Lighthouse Poole on 19 May before touring to Mold, Bath, Eastbourne, Bury St Edmunds, Derby, Guildford, Malvern, Cambridge and Winchester, concluding at Darlington from 26-30 July 2022.

Artistic Director Michael Cabot said today "I'm very excited to be working on this wonderful piece with a terrific cast and creative team. Boeing Boeing is one of the longest running and most successful farces ever written for the stage. In terms of comedy, it really has got it all - larger than life characters, an improbable plot and an abundance of comic mayhem. It promises to be great fun, but I also hope we can bring a contemporary twist to the story - the women in the play are definitely no pushover and Bernard will be getting a very powerful taste of his own medicine."

Performance Details:

London Classic Theatre present

BOEING BOEING

Written by Marc Camoletti

Translated by Beverley Cross and Francis Evans

Directed by Michael Cabot; Set & Costume Design by Bek Palmer; Lighting Design by Matthew Green

UK Tour

19 May - 30 July 2022

Press Night: Thursday 2 June at 7.30pm - Theatre Royal Bath

Paris, 1962. Bernard, a successful architect, has a very complicated love life. His three fiancées, Gloria, Gabriella and Gretchen, work for different airlines with different timetables. With the help of his maid, the long-suffering Bertha, Bernard has somehow managed to keep all three women blissfully unaware of the others' existence. However, the arrival of an old friend from the provinces and the launch of a new super-fast jet propel Bernard's carefully constructed plans into comic chaos. Marc Camoletti's award-winning farce was a West End and Broadway hit and has delighted audiences worldwide for over 50 years.

Marc Camoletti (16 November 1923 - 18 July 2003) was a French playwright. His credits include Boeing Boeing, Don't Dress for Dinner and Happy Birthday. Camoletti was awarded the Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur, one of France's highest honours.

Nathalie Barclay plays Gabriella. Theatre credits include: Fools Rush In (Soho Theatre/NFTS), Here I Belong (Theatre By The Lake & UK tour, Pentabus Theatre), Primary Playmaker (Oxford Playhouse), Antigone (The Lowry & UK tour), Positive (Park Theatre), The Class Ceiling (Southwark Playhouse), The Boy Who Never Learned To Fly (Arcola Theatre), Dog's Bite (Soho Theatre/Goldsmiths), You Once Said Yes (Nuffield Theatre, Southampton), Sad Play (New Diorama Theatre), Girl on Girl (Kings Head Theatre), Much Ado About Nothing (New Wimbledon Theatre Studio) and Macbeth (Lion and Unicorn Theatre). TV and film includes: Killing Eve, Trigonometry, Old Man, Con Man, One Day at a Time, 50 Kisses, Duplicity, Twenty Nothing, Hungry Angel and New Year's Resolution.

Jo Castleton plays Bertha. Theatre credits include: Vincent River (Bridge Theatre, Brussels), War Horse (National Theatre), The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (National Theatre), Dangerous Corner (Nottingham Playhouse), Round and Round the Garden, Table Manners, A Murder is Announced, Deathtrap, Murder Weapon, Suddenly at Home (Eastbourne Theatres &tour), Shock (Nottingham Theatre Royal), Twist of Gold (Polka), Lilies on the Land (National Tour), Beauty and the Beast, Oh! What a Lovely War, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, The Wind in the Willows, The Wizard of Oz, A Christmas Carol (Haymarket Basingstoke), Elephant 21 (Royal Court), Family Man (Theatre Royal Stratford East), Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Ghost Train, Sailor Beware and Daisy Pulls It Off (UK Tour), The Magic Flute, The Mystery Plays, Oliver Twist, Shakers (Liverpool Playhouse). TV and film credits include: Suspicion and Birth of Daniel F Harris.

Isabel Della-Porta plays Gloria. Theatre credits include: Eigengrau (Waterloo East Theatre), Chutney (Bunker Theatre), Network (National Theatre), Put Out the Lights (The Red Rose Chain), Mary Stuart (Almeida Theatre). Film credits include: The Lost Daughter.

Jessica Dennis plays Gretchen. Theatre credits include: Jack and the Beanstalk (Stephen Joseph Theatre), Twelfth Night, Romeo and Juliet (Orange Tree Theatre), The Habit of Art (Original Theatre), Henry V, The Tempest (Shakespeare's Rose Theatre), Offside (Futures Theatre), Macbeth, Frankenstein, A Christmas Carol (Box Clever), Property of Polka, The Wind in the Willows (Polka Theatre), Meet Me in the Ruins (Belgrade Theatre), Redder than Roses, The Woman on the Bridge (Buxton Festival), Million Dollar Quartet (Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, Mumbai) and The Deranged Marriage (Rifco Arts).

John Dorney plays Bernard. Theatre credits for London Classic Theatre include: Absurd Person Singular, Hysteria, Absent Friends, The Caretaker, Humble Boy. Other theatre includes: Flight and Peter Pan (National Theatre), Something Beginning With...(The Orange Tree Theatre), Feelgood (English Speaking Theatre of Vienna & English Speaking Theatre of Frankfurt), Better Watch Out (Hampstead Theatre), At the Back and Out of Focus (Soho Theatre), Volpone (Wilton's Music Hall), The Revenger's Tragedy and The Stranger (Southwark Playhouse), A-Team: The Musical (Gilded Balloon, Edinburgh), Coalition (Pleasance Edinburgh and Islington), Beauty and the Beast (Creation, Oxford), On the High Road (RADA Studios) and Seasons Greetings (Union Theatre).

Paul Sandys plays Robert. Theatre credits for London Classic Theatre include: Absurd Person Singular, Private Lives, Entertaining Mr Sloane, The Importance of Being Earnest. Other theatre includes: Dr Longitude's Marvellous Imaginary Menagerie (Les Enfants Terribles), Peter Pan (New Vic Theatre), Out of the Sun (The New Actors Company), Friend or Foe (Scamp Theatre). TV and Film includes: The Sprint King and Apple Tree House.

Michael Cabot directs and is the founder and Artistic Director of London Classic Theatre. He has directed all forty-three LCT productions since their touring debut in 2000, including Same Time, Next Year, Absurd Person Singular, No Man's Land, My Mother Said I Never Should, Private Lives, Hysteria, The Birthday Party, Waiting for Godot, Absent Friends, Entertaining Mr Sloane and Equus. His freelance work as director includes three recent collaborations with award-winning playwright Henry Naylor, The Collector (Arcola Theatre/UK tour), Angel and Borders (Edinburgh Festival Fringe).

Tour Dates:

Lighthouse, Poole

19 -21 May

Box Office: www.lighthousepoole.co.uk / 01202 280000

Theatr Clwyd

24 - 28 May

Box Office: www.theatrclwyd.com / 01352 344101

Theatre Royal Bath

1 - 4 June

Box Office: www.theatreroyal.org.uk /01225 448844

Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne

7 - 11 June

Box Office: www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/venue/devonshire-park-theatre/ / 01323 412000

Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds

14 - 18 June

Box Office: www.theatreroyal.org / 01284 769505

Derby Theatre

21 - 25 June

Box Office: www.derbytheatre.co.uk / 01332 593939

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre Guilford

28 June - 2 July

Box Office: www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/ 01483 440000

Malvern Theatres

5 - 9 July

Box Office: www.malvern-theatres.co.uk / 01684 892277

Cambridge Arts Theatre

12 - 16 July

Box Office: https://www.cambridgeartstheatre.com/ 01223 503333

Theatre Royal Winchester

19 - 23 July

Box Office: www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk / 01962 840440

Darlington Hippodrome

26 - 30 July

Box Office: https://www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk/ 01325 405405