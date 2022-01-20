UK Tour Dates Announced For FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD

After a hugely successful autumn premiere, the inspiring girl power musical Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World will return in 2022 for an extensive UK tour. This empowering stage adaptation of suffragette descendent Kate Pankhurst's award-winning book is brought to life by an incredible all-female creative team.

Celebrated - and often forgotten - women from history are brought to life on stage, from Rosa Parks to Sacagawea, Amelia Earhart to Marie Curie, Mary Seacole to Frida Kahlo and Jane Austen, and Pankhurst's own relative Emmeline. Inquisitive heroine Jade breaks away from her class trip to the local museum to take a peek at the Gallery of Greatness. Audiences can join Jade in meeting these incredible and inspiring women from the past: from explorers and scientists to artists and secret agents, hear the stories of some of history's independent icons who really did change the world.

The amazing creative team bringing this uplifting stage show to audiences across the UK includes renowned dramatist Chris Bush (Pericles, National Theatre; Faustus: That Damned Woman, Headlong), with music by Miranda Cooper (Girls Aloud; Sugababes) and Jennifer Decilveo (Miley Cyrus; Ben Platt), director Amy Hodge (Mr Gum and The Dancing Bear - The Musical!, The National Theatre), designer Joanna Scotcher (Emilia, Shakespeare's Globe/Vaudeville Theatre), choreographer Dannielle Lecointe (Dick Whittington, The National Theatre), lighting designer Zoe Spurr (Emilia, Shakespeare's Globe/Vaudeville Theatre) and Carolyn Downing (Summer & Smoke, Almeida/Duke of York's Theatre) as sound designer.

Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World will be celebrated by anyone who is prepared to move and be moved. With characters and songs that pack a popstar punch, this thrilling show for ages 7+ is guaranteed to be one to remember!

Tour Dates

25th March - 3rd April The Playhouse, Liverpool, Williamson Square, L1 1EL

5th - 9th April The Lowry, The Quays, Salford, Greater Manchester, M50 3AZ

12th - 16th April Rose Theatre, 24-26 High Street, Kingston upon Thames, KT1 1HL

25th - 30th April King's Theatre, 2 Leven Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9LQ

4th - 7th May Hall for Cornwall, Playhouse, Back Quay, Truro, Cornwall, TR1 2LL

10th - 15th May Exeter Northcott, Stocker Road, Exeter, Devon, EX4 4QB

17th - 22nd May Everyman Theatre, Regent Street, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, GL50 1HQ

25th - 29th May Oxford Playhouse, 11-12 Beaumont Street, Oxford, Oxfordshire, OX1 2LW

31st May - 4th June Lyceum Theatre, 55 Norfolk Street, Sheffield, South Yorkshire, S1 1DA

7th - 12th June Lighthouse, Poole's Centre of the Arts, 21 Kingland Road, Poole, Dorset, BH15 1UG

15th June - 17th July Stratford East, Gerry Raffles Square, London, E15 1BN