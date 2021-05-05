Twirlywoos to Present 5-Week Tour Opening at The Brewhouse, Taunton

The wonderful world of Twirlywoos - as seen on CBeebies - will return to the stage later this month when Toodloo, Great BigHoo, Chickedy, Chick and Peekaboo set sail on a 5-week tour, opening at The Brewhouse, Taunton on Tuesday 25 May. The tour will then visit Northampton, Maidstone, Hertford, York, Coventry, Blackpool and Birmingham.

Featuring all the favourite characters from the hit TV show, expect mischief, music and plenty of surprises as the Twirlywoos welcome young fans on board their Big Red Boat for a theatrical adventure. With beautifully inventive puppetry, Twirlywoos Live! will be one of the first children's shows to return when theatres reopen this month, and promises to be a laugh-out-loud treat for little ones.

Twirlywoos was first broadcast on CBeebies in 2015, and in 2017 celebrated its 100th episode. The Twirlywoos are four small, bird-like characters who are inquisitive, enthusiastic and always looking to learn something new about the world. Ever curious, they seek adventure and fun wherever they go. Whether in the real world or on their big red boat, they love to hide, imitate and be surprised as they discover new things. Twirlywoos is co-created by Anne Wood, who has devised shows including Teletubbies, and Steve Roberts, who with Anne co-created the Bafta-winning CBeebies series Dipdap.

Twirlywoos Live! is brought to the stage by MEI Theatrical, whose recent productions include CBeebies favourite Sarah and Duck Live on Stage, and the smash-hit production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show. It is written by Zoe Bourn, who has brought to life some of the world's best-loved children's titles including Thomas and Friends and Fireman Sam Live!. This tour is made possible with the support of the governments Culture Recovery Fund.

Twirlywoos Live! is recommended for ages 1+, with babes in arms welcome. The running time is 55 minutes with no interval.

Website: www.TwirlywoosLiveOnStage.com