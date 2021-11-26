Trowbridge Town Hall To Undergo Significant Redevelopment

For the last ten years, Trowbridge Town Hall has been home to a diverse cultural programme, with film, music, visual art, and theatre. The redevelopment which has been announced today will enable the building to radically upscale the opportunities for culture at the heart of the town, with purpose-built and flexible spaces enabling a high quality, community-rooted cultural programme. Trowbridge's historic Town Hall will be one of the key projects to benefit from significant investment from the government's Future High Streets Fund, securing its role in the heart of the town centre.

The Town Hall, a Grade 2 listed building has been allocated £8,176,810, of the £16,347,056 awarded to Wiltshire Council, to refurbish and restore the building. The investment will maximise the capacity for the building to host an exciting and vibrant programme of community-led cultural and social activities for the people of Trowbridge, enabling it to fulfil its potential as a landmark asset for the town. Public events will be taking place on 27th and 28th January at the Town Hall, giving an opportunity for the public to have their say on the plans.

Committed to giving a platform to local stories, Trowbridge Town Hall's festive offering this year is Miracle on 34 Seymour Street (20th - 30th December) which takes inspiration from stories shared by Trowbridge residents. Miracle on 34 Seymour Street interweaves a heartwarming story of a family trying to recapture the memory of an idealised Christmas, with original songs and everyday miracles. The redevelopment of the town hall will welcome future opportunities to give a platform to local voices, artists and audiences.

David Lockwood, Director at Trowbridge Town Hall Trust, said: "I am delighted that the Town Hall has been awarded this funding. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to restore the magnificent and iconic Grade 2-listed building. Moreover, it can lead to a reimagined town centre, with community ownership and culture at its heart. The Town Hall was opened over 100 years ago and pledged 'for the benefit of the inhabitants of the town for ever.' A century on, we're inspired by that history to create a pioneering cultural venue which is deeply rooted in its community".

Cllr Richard Clewer, Leader of the Council, said: "The Future High Streets Funding provides an exciting opportunity to breathe new life into the high street. I'm delighted that a substantial amount of funding is being used to support the Town Hall and bring it completely back into use ensuring its future as a hub of activity at the heart of the town. This investment will be complemented by other projects aimed at transforming the town centre attracting visitors and businesses to the area, providing an economic boost to the local economy and protecting local jobs."