Trampolinist Max Calaf SevÃ© Brings DIP To Worthing

Trampolinist extraordinaire Max Calaf is joined by his musical, acrobatic friends for this light-hearted, breath-taking performance in a show that celebrates how humans find and connect with each other. There will be two free performances of Dip outside the Pavilion Theatre on Saturday 3 August, at 11:00am and 2:00pm as part of Worthing Theatres Summer of Circus!



Dip in an ode to celebrate how we find each other. Jonah, Oliver and Max met and decided to embark on a quest to learn about and get to know each other. The challenges that face them and bring them together, and in exploring these ideas give new life to everyday objects and conventional instruments. Light heated, breathing taking air twisting tricks and funky tunes, the show interrogates in a key of humour relationships in a society of overconsumption. In a world of increasing isolation, Dip explores, with a poetic touch, the themes of cooperation, acceptance and serendipity.



Dip brings something new unique to the British circus and outdoors arts scene. The project has a circus nature, however the language used in the work of the company is very close to the language of dance, dance theatre and physical theatre. All the collaborators and artists have some contact with the dance world, have been dance practitioner themselves. They look to blur the boundaries between circus, dance, theatre and visual art.



Max Calaf Sevé is a contemporary company, performing Europe-wide, creating indoor and outdoor performances. He is has been touring extensively outdoors with his show 'anyday' since 2013. Max is the lead artist in the creative process developing Dip, and will perform alongside Jonah Russell a versatile dance-acrobat and Oliver Presman a level-3 trampoline coach and classically trained musician. The combination of three performers and the diversity of their skills, ranging from acrobatics, free running, music, dance, juggling and comedy are brought together in an exciting and unique piece.



Please note that this is a free event, but we recommend booking a ticket so we can keep you up to date if anything changes about the show -ie weather, time change etc.



Tickets for Dip are free, booking is recommended and can be done through the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.







